    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:24 2023-03-20 pm EDT
839.40 GBX   +0.21%
03:40aPearson to Sell International Online Program Management Business to Regent
MT
03:23aPearson agrees to sell online unit to Regent
RE
03/16Pearson : Annual Report and Accounts 2022
PU
Pearson agrees to sell online unit to Regent

03/21/2023 | 03:23am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British education group Pearson said it would sell Pearson Online Learning Services (POLS) to private equity group Regent for a deferred sum paid over a number of years, as it seeks to reshape its portfolio towards lifelong learning.

Regent will pay Pearson 27.5% of POLS' adjusted earnings each year for six years plus a proportion of the proceeds when it sells the unit.

Pearson said the disposal of the international online programme management business was likely to be immaterial to its 2023 operating profit.

In 2022, POLS made a loss of 26 million pounds ($32 million)on revenue of 155 million pounds. Pearson had announced last year that POLS was the subject of a strategic review.

($1 = 0.8162 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 820 M 4 687 M 4 687 M
Net income 2023 363 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2023 508 M 623 M 623 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 2,71%
Capitalization 5 992 M 7 353 M 7 353 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 20 169
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 839,40 GBX
Average target price 1 041,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Omid R. Kordestani Non-Executive Chairman
Marykay Wells Chief Information Officer
Linda Koch Lorimer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARSON PLC-10.63%7 353
SCHIBSTED ASA11.37%4 295
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED23.74%3 677
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-0.30%2 940
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD13.53%2 903
KADOKAWA CORPORATION14.42%2 900