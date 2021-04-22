Log in
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
Pearson : Education group Pearson's chairman to retire by next year

04/22/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
April 22 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc said on Thursday Chairman Sidney Taurel intends to retire and step down from the board, weeks after its new chief executive laid out a new growth plan for the education group to directly target consumers.

The London-listed company said Taurel would step down no later than its 2022 annual general meeting, adding that board member Tim Score would be leading the process to appoint Taurel's successor.

Taurel, 71, was appointed as Pearson's chair in 2016 and is currently also on the board of U.S. tech firm International Business Machines Corp. His decades-long career spans several industries, including being the chief executive of drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co for 10 years until 2008.

"With good initial progress being made on the execution of (Pearson's new) strategy I believe this year is the right time to conduct a search for a new Chair for Pearson's next chapter," Taurel said in a statement.

Launched in the 1840s as a construction company, Pearson has reinvented itself several times over the decades, and is now seeking to navigate the shift from analogue to digital learning.

Former Walt Disney Co executive Andy Bird was hired as Pearson's CEO in October last year to bring his digital skills to the British company. In March, he unveiled his plans for the education group to grow beyond schools and colleges. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 468 M 4 800 M 4 800 M
Net income 2021 120 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2021 421 M 582 M 582 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 5 929 M 8 205 M 8 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 727,87 GBX
Last Close Price 790,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Linda Koch Lorimer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC16.11%8 263
INFORMA PLC2.77%11 814
SCHIBSTED ASA9.45%10 511
LAGARDÈRE SCA10.84%3 529
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD14.27%3 013
SANOMA OYJ5.82%2 856
