Pearson : Education group Pearson's chairman to retire by next year

April 22 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc said on Thursday
Chairman Sidney Taurel intends to retire and step down from the
board, weeks after its new chief executive laid out a new growth
plan for the education group to directly target consumers.
The London-listed company said Taurel would step down no
later than its 2022 annual general meeting, adding that board
member Tim Score would be leading the process to appoint
Taurel's successor.
Taurel, 71, was appointed as Pearson's chair in 2016 and is
currently also on the board of U.S. tech firm International
Business Machines Corp. His decades-long career spans
several industries, including being the chief executive of
drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co for 10 years until 2008.
"With good initial progress being made on the execution of
(Pearson's new) strategy I believe this year is the right time
to conduct a search for a new Chair for Pearson's next chapter,"
Taurel said in a statement.
Launched in the 1840s as a construction company, Pearson has
reinvented itself several times over the decades, and is now
seeking to navigate the shift from analogue to digital learning.
Former Walt Disney Co executive Andy Bird was hired
as Pearson's CEO in October last year to bring his digital
skills to the British company. In March, he unveiled his plans
for the education group to grow beyond schools and colleges.
