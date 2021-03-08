Log in
PEARSON PLC

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  
Pearson : Education group Pearson targets consumers directly with new strategy

03/08/2021 | 02:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson said it would restructure the company to be able to serve consumers directly, after it posted 2020 operating profit in line with forecasts.

Pearson, providing a results and strategy update under its new chief executive, Andy Bird, said on Monday it would target opportunities to provide digital learning tools, a workforce skills gaps and demand for accreditation and certification.

It reported adjusted operating profit of 313 million pounds ($432 million), down from 581 million pounds in 2019, after the group was boosted by a demand for online learning but hit by the cancellation of exams.

"This year, as we recover from the impact of the pandemic, we are focused on delivering revenue and profit growth," Bird said.

"Pearson's strategy is now geared around three key demand-led global market opportunities which play to all our strengths: the rise in online and digital learning; addressing the workforce skills gap; and meeting the growing demand for dependable accreditation and certification."

($1 = 0.7238 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle and James Davey)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 417 M 4 722 M 4 722 M
Net income 2020 159 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2020 729 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 5 704 M 7 873 M 7 884 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 659,60 GBX
Last Close Price 760,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC11.70%7 873
INFORMA PLC1.09%11 502
SCHIBSTED ASA0.08%9 274
LAGARDÈRE SCA13.28%3 571
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC25.10%2 915
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD6.72%2 812
