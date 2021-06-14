Pearson : Form 20-F X Form 40-F (Form 6-K)

Form 20-F X Form 40-F

Pearson plc

('Pearson' or the 'Company')

Pearson to propose the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as new auditor from 2022

Pearson announces its intention to appoint Ernst & Young LLP ('EY') as its auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

This follows an extensive competitive tender process, which was overseen by the Company's Audit Committee. As a result of this process, the selection of EY was recommended, which has been approved by the Pearson Board. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ('PwC'), Pearson's current external auditor, will continue in its role and, further to reappointment by the Company's shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting held on 30 April 2021, will undertake the audit of the Group and Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. The appointment of EY for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 will be recommended to Pearson's shareholders for approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Tim Score, Chair of Pearson's Audit Committee, said: 'We would like to thank PwC for the work it has carried out to provide assurance during its time as the Company's auditor. We would also like to extend our thanks to all firms who participated in the thorough tender process and look forward to working with EY over the coming years.'