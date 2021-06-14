Log in
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
06/14 08:01:36 am
856.2 GBX   +0.49%
PEARSON  : Form 20-F X Form 40-F (Form 6-K)
PU
PEARSON  : Announces New Connections Academy Full-Time Online Public School in Colorado
PU
PEARSON  : Form 20-F X Form 40-F (Form 6-K)
PU
Pearson : Form 20-F X Form 40-F (Form 6-K)

06/14/2021
Form 20-F X Form 40-F
Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant by furnishing the information
contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Yes No X
Pearson plc
('Pearson' or the 'Company')
Pearson to propose the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as new auditor from 2022
Pearson announces its intention to appoint Ernst & Young LLP ('EY') as its auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
This follows an extensive competitive tender process, which was overseen by the Company's Audit Committee. As a result of this process, the selection of EY was recommended, which has been approved by the Pearson Board. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ('PwC'), Pearson's current external auditor, will continue in its role and, further to reappointment by the Company's shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting held on 30 April 2021, will undertake the audit of the Group and Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. The appointment of EY for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 will be recommended to Pearson's shareholders for approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
Tim Score, Chair of Pearson's Audit Committee, said: 'We would like to thank PwC for the work it has carried out to provide assurance during its time as the Company's auditor. We would also like to extend our thanks to all firms who participated in the thorough tender process and look forward to working with EY over the coming years.'

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 461 M 4 878 M 4 878 M
Net income 2021 104 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2021 447 M 630 M 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,6x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 6 415 M 9 048 M 9 040 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 757,20 GBX
Last Close Price 852,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Linda Koch Lorimer Independent Non-Executive Director
Dame Elizabeth Corley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC25.22%9 048
INFORMA PLC-1.06%11 511
SCHIBSTED ASA10.81%10 554
LAGARDÈRE4.20%3 344
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED17.22%2 951
SANOMA OYJ4.37%2 832