Pearson : Form 20-F X Form 40-F (Form 6-K)

PEARSON PLC

(the 'Company')

Notification of Director and PDMRs' Interests

Below are details of purchases (made under the Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan) of Pearson plc ordinary shares of 25p each and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) made on the London and New York Stock Exchanges on behalf of the Company's Chair and Non-Executive Directors on 30 June 2021:

Name of Director No. of Shares Purchased Price per Share* Total Holding Following Notification Elizabeth Corley 2,019 £8.35 36,960 Sherry Coutu 466 £8.35 6,031 Graeme Pitkethly 252 £8.35 8,872 Tim Score 1,937 £8.35 52,226 Lincoln Wallen 472 £8.35 12,834

Name of Director No. of ADRs Purchased Price per ADR* Total Holding Following Notification Linda Lorimer 492 $11.61 14,859 Sidney Taurel 3,538 $11.61 230,751

* rounded to two decimal places.

The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Elizabeth Corley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: £8.352 per share 2,019 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 2,019 shares Aggregated price: £16,862.69 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sherry Coutu 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: £8.352 per share 466 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 466 shares

Aggregated price: £3,892.03 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Graeme Pitkethly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: £8.352 per share 252 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 252 shares Aggregated price: £2,104.70 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Score 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: £8.352 per share 1,937 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 1,937 shares Aggregated price: £16,177.82 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lincoln Wallen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: £8.352 per share 472 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 472 shares Aggregated price: £3,942.14 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Linda Lorimer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc (each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc) ISIN: US7050151056 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: $11.606 per ADR 492 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 492 ADRs Aggregated price: $5,710.15 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sidney Taurel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc (each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc) ISIN: US7050151056 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: $11.606 per ADR 3,538 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 3,538 ADRs Aggregated price: $41,062.03 e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)