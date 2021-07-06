Pearson : Form 20-F X Form 40-F (Form 6-K)

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant by furnishing the information
contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Yes No X
PEARSON PLC
(the 'Company')
Notification of Director and PDMRs' Interests
Below are details of purchases (made under the Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan) of Pearson plc ordinary shares of 25p each and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) made on the London and New York Stock Exchanges on behalf of the Company's Chair and Non-Executive Directors on 30 June 2021:
Name of Director
No. of Shares Purchased
Price per Share*
Total Holding Following Notification
Elizabeth Corley
2,019
£8.35
36,960
Sherry Coutu
466
£8.35
6,031
Graeme Pitkethly
252
£8.35
8,872
Tim Score
1,937
£8.35
52,226
Lincoln Wallen
472
£8.35
12,834
Name of Director
No. of ADRs Purchased
Price per ADR*
Total Holding Following Notification
Linda Lorimer
492
$11.61
14,859
Sidney Taurel
3,538
$11.61
230,751
* rounded to two decimal places.
The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Elizabeth Corley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price: £8.352 per share
2,019
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 2,019 shares
Aggregated price: £16,862.69
e)
Date of the transaction
30 June 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sherry Coutu
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price: £8.352 per share
466
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 466 shares
Aggregated price: £3,892.03
e)
Date of the transaction
30 June 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Graeme Pitkethly
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price: £8.352 per share
252
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 252 shares
Aggregated price: £2,104.70
e)
Date of the transaction
30 June 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Tim Score
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price: £8.352 per share
1,937
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 1,937 shares
Aggregated price: £16,177.82
e)
Date of the transaction
30 June 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lincoln Wallen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price: £8.352 per share
472
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 472 shares
Aggregated price: £3,942.14
e)
Date of the transaction
30 June 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Linda Lorimer
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc (each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc)
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price: $11.606 per ADR
492
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 492 ADRs
Aggregated price: $5,710.15
e)
Date of the transaction
30 June 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sidney Taurel
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chair
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc (each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc)
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan