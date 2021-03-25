Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson plc    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pearson : New research shows employers see lifelong learning as the ‘new normal' as UK Government releases skills data

03/25/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 Mar 2021published at 04:49 PM GMT

A new survey of UK employers conducted by Pearson, reveals that over three-quarters (76%) feel that broader courses that provide a grounding in industry prepare learners better than role-specific training given the changing job market.

Almost 9 in 10 (89%) employers surveyed agree that when thinking about their business, their employees will have to continue learning new things throughout their jobs to keep up-to-date with new skills or retrain in a new area. This suggests employers are anticipating an ever-changing jobs market within industries that will continue to evolve.

Out of a thousand employers across the UK nearly half (49%) rank enthusiasm for the role and a willingness to learn as a key driver when hiring, followed by a quarter (24%) listing knowledge, practical, technical skills, and 6% favouring academic performance (6%).

The research coincides with the Government's publication of statistics on Further Education and Skills which today showed that adult government-funded further education and skills participation and adult education and training participation decreased by 15% and 10.5% respectively, from 2019/2020.

Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President of BTECs and Apprenticeships at Pearson UK, said:

'This research reveals maintaining flexibility and a broad range of options to support access to learning and reskilling is critical to skills reform. We know that lifelong learning is more important than ever, as new industries emerge, and existing businesses evolve in response to our changing world, including a continued shift towards a digital economy. We have a unique opportunity to develop a skills programme that delivers for everyone, and for vocational course providers to work with employers to meet this demand. Flexibility, underpinned by a modular approach, will be key to supporting both access and progression for many.'

Brenda Yearsley, UK Head of Education and Social Innovations Team at Siemens Plc said:

'The changing job market means flexibility and a willingness to learn are more crucial than ever. BTEC courses are one of the best ways to achieve a major skills reform programme as employers work with course providers to ensure candidates learn much needed, industry-ready skills.'

Lydia Amarquaye, Professional Development and Education Policy Advisor at the Institute of Mechanical Engineers said:

'Engineering is one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK, and with many routes into the industry, it's important that we continue to look at new ways to foster talent and keep up with increasing demand. Areas such as mechanical engineering have always relied on a strong intake of vocational learners, who bring a wealth of practical workplace skills to the industry, and It's important that we receive continued Government support in this area.'

The results also found 86% of BTEC students are willing to continue learning throughout their career compared to only 51% of students who are not studying vocational courses suggesting that BTEC students may be more likely to fill the skills gap in the UK.

For more information on the research, please contact: Pearson.FH@fhflondon.co.uk at FleishmanHillard

Notes to editors:
*Statistic combines 'very important' and 'somewhat important
'**Statistic combines 'strongly agree' and 'somewhat agree'
Censuswide surveyed the following samples between 27 November 2020 & 1 December 2020:
- 1,006 employers from across the UK
- 1,000 14-18-year-olds that are currently doing a BTEC, A Levels and BTEC, an apprenticeship or vocational course

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 16:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEARSON PLC
12:59pPEARSON  : New research shows employers see lifelong learning as the ‘new ..
PU
09:15aPEARSON  : New Parent Poll Finds Closer Families, More Self-Sufficient and Resil..
PU
07:23aPEARSON  : PTE accepted by the University of Oxford
PU
04:53aPEARSON  : BTEC students celebrate success as 100,000 BTEC students head to univ..
PU
03/25PEARSON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24PEARSON  : Registration guide for our Pre-AGM Shareholder Event
PU
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : Equitable Holdings Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day B..
MT
03/18PEARSON  : The George Washington University, Pearson Extend Online Master's Degr..
PU
03/18PEARSON  : Financial Document
PU
03/18Flair goes frugal as 737 MAX buyer plans European-style relaunch
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 470 M 4 762 M 4 762 M
Net income 2021 104 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2021 375 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,6x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 5 899 M 8 099 M 8 094 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 717,87 GBX
Last Close Price 786,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC15.52%8 360
INFORMA PLC3.64%11 747
SCHIBSTED ASA1.97%9 655
LAGARDÈRE SCA8.11%3 543
SANOMA OYJ6.84%2 973
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD12.49%2 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ