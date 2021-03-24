Pearson : Registration guide for our Pre-AGM Shareholder Event

Registration details Pre-AGM Shareholder Event
3. You will receive an email from alerting.service@investisdigital.com asking you to verify your email address. If you do not receive this in a few minutes of registering, please check your spam/junk folders.
4. You can either click on the "Verify Your Email" button via this email or copy and
paste the URL into the browser. This will take you back to the webcast registration page. Enter your email address into the "Registered Viewer" section and click "Sign in".
-
5. You will then reach a page that reads "Thank you for registering". You can also submit a question at this stage. Please note that the registration deadline is 14:00
BST on Thursday, 22 April, 2021.
-
6. On 26th April, please enter your email address into the "Registered Viewer" section to join the event. The webcast page will be live from 13:45 BST, ahead of the presentation and Q&A session which will start at 14:00 BST. Please note that only registered shareholders will be able to access the event.
Disclaimer
Pearson plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:40:09 UTC.