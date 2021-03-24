Log in
PEARSON PLC

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pearson : Registration guide for our Pre-AGM Shareholder Event

03/24/2021 | 10:41am EDT
Registration details Pre-AGM Shareholder Event

3. You will receive an email from alerting.service@investisdigital.com asking you to verify your email address. If you do not receive this in a few minutes of registering, please check your spam/junk folders.

4. You can either click on the "Verify Your Email" button via this email or copy and

paste the URL into the browser. This will take you back to the webcast registration page. Enter your email address into the "Registered Viewer" section and click "Sign in".

  • 5. You will then reach a page that reads "Thank you for registering". You can also submit a question at this stage. Please note that the registration deadline is 14:00

    BST on Thursday, 22 April, 2021.

  • 6. On 26th April, please enter your email address into the "Registered Viewer" section to join the event. The webcast page will be live from 13:45 BST, ahead of the presentation and Q&A session which will start at 14:00 BST. Please note that only registered shareholders will be able to access the event.

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 470 M 4 759 M 4 759 M
Net income 2021 104 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2021 375 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,9x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 5 929 M 8 170 M 8 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 717,87 GBX
Last Close Price 790,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -9,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC16.11%8 360
INFORMA PLC4.04%11 747
SCHIBSTED ASA3.11%9 655
LAGARDÈRE SCA9.77%3 543
SANOMA OYJ9.61%2 973
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD9.86%2 901
