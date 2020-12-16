Pearson : publishes fourth annual global tax report

LONDON: 16/12/2020: Pearson, the world's leading learning company, has today published its fourth report on its taxation and financial information on a country-by-country basis for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Pearson is committed to disclosing information on the tax we pay on business profits, and the contributions we make to public finances in the countries in which we operate.

Tax report 2019

Press contacts - tom.steiner@pearson.com / gemma.terry@pearson.com