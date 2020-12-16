Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson plc    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 12/16 04:38:04 am
668.8 GBX   +1.30%
04:25aPEARSON : publishes fourth annual global tax report
PU
12/13Vietnam leadership wrangling heats up as Communist Party meets
RE
12/11Vietnam, Britain close in on post-Brexit trade deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pearson : publishes fourth annual global tax report

12/16/2020 | 04:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON: 16/12/2020: Pearson, the world's leading learning company, has today published its fourth report on its taxation and financial information on a country-by-country basis for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Pearson is committed to disclosing information on the tax we pay on business profits, and the contributions we make to public finances in the countries in which we operate.

Tax report 2019

Press contacts - tom.steiner@pearson.com / gemma.terry@pearson.com

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:24:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PEARSON PLC
04:25aPEARSON : publishes fourth annual global tax report
PU
12/13Vietnam leadership wrangling heats up as Communist Party meets
RE
12/11Vietnam, Britain close in on post-Brexit trade deal
RE
12/09European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
12/09Kepler Downgrades Pearson to Reduce From Hold
MT
12/08European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
12/04Vietnam to wave quarantine for S.Korea business travellers, Seoul says
RE
12/03DHL Says Frozen COVID-19 Vaccines Can Be Delivered to Developing Countries
MT
12/03DEUTSCHE POST : buoyed by '3 years ecommerce growth in 3 months'
RE
12/02PEARSON : appoints new Chief Strategy Officer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 408 M 4 586 M 4 586 M
Net income 2020 170 M 229 M 229 M
Net Debt 2020 733 M 986 M 986 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 4 950 M 6 652 M 6 663 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 638,19 GBX
Last Close Price 660,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC3.64%6 652
INFORMA PLC-36.34%11 007
SCHIBSTED ASA28.08%8 552
LAGARDÈRE SCA2.62%3 131
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-14.07%2 818
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%2 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ