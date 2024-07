LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson reported a 4% rise in first-half adjusted operating profit to 250 million pounds ($321.75 million) on Monday, and said it was on track to meet its expectations for the full year and 2025.

Chief Executive Omar Abbosh said the group would focus on opportunities in larger and higher growth markets such as early careers and enterprise skilling. ($1 = 0.7770 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)