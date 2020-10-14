Log in
PEARSON PLC

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pearson says demand for online learning softens impact of COVID

10/14/2020 | 02:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British education group Pearson said it was on course to hit market expectations after demand for online learning helped soften the impact from cancelled tests and closed schools due to COVID-19.

The company, which has appointed former Disney executive Andy Bird as its new CEO from next week, said group sales fell by 14% over 9 months due to school closures, campus shop closures and the cancellation of exams.

The 9-month result marks a slight improvement from the half-year, when group sales were down 17%.

Analysts are expecting the group, which has spent years restructuring to adapt to the move online, to post adjusted operating profit of 332 million pounds in 2020. It had forecast profit of up to 490 million pounds in February.

"This has been a challenging transformation for all of us but we are starting to see the benefit of all our work to ensure Pearson becomes the winner in digital learning," Chief Executive John Fallon said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young)


Financials
Sales 2020 3 425 M 4 431 M 4 431 M
Net income 2020 234 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2020 734 M 950 M 950 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 4 281 M 5 555 M 5 538 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 595,06 GBX
Last Close Price 571,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Joseph Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC-10.55%5 555
SCHIBSTED ASA61.18%10 038
INFORMA PLC-52.19%8 140
LAGARDÈRE SCA22.18%3 686
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-7.45%2 968
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-2.89%2 807
