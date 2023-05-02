Advanced search
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:25:01 2023-05-02 am EDT
751.40 GBX   -15.29%
11:15aOil Stocks Weigh Down American Depositary Receipts of European Equities Traded in the US Tuesday
MT
10:48aPearson shares plummet after ChatGPT warning from US rival Chegg
AN
08:40aCredit Suisse Lifts Pearson PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Pearson shares plummet after ChatGPT warning from US rival Chegg

05/02/2023 | 10:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - Shares in London-listed education publisher Pearson PLC plummeted on Tuesday as a major US rival warned that its finances were being hit by the popularity of ChatGPT.

California-based Chegg Inc said on Monday that the AI software was having an impact on how many students were signing up to its services.

Chegg's stock slumped 47% USD9.35 in New York on Tuesday. Pearson slumped 14% to 762.60 pence in London in negative read-across.

The hit has been so pronounced that the company withdrew its guidance for the full year and warned that second-quarter revenue will be significantly lower than what Wall Street analysts expected.

"We believe that generative AI and large language models are going to affect society and business, both positively and negatively, at a faster pace than people are used to," said Chegg Chief Executive Dan Rosensweig.

"Education is already being impacted and, over time, we believe that this will advantage Chegg.

"In the first part of the year, we saw no noticeable impact from ChatGPT on our new account growth and we were meeting expectations on new sign-ups. However, since March we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it's having an impact on our new customer growth rate."

Rosensweig said that while the company was not attracting customers as rapidly, those who had already signed up seemed to be sticking around.

"Fortunately, we continue to see very strong retention rates, suggesting that those students who already understand the value of Chegg continue to choose us and retain us at high rates," he said.

Later this month the business plans to launch a beta version of its own ChatGPT-powered systems.

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEGG, INC. -48.55% 9.12 Delayed Quote.-30.35%
PEARSON PLC -14.02% 762.5814 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 735 M 4 666 M 4 666 M
Net income 2023 365 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2023 534 M 668 M 668 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 6 332 M 7 911 M 7 911 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 20 169
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 887,00 GBX
Average target price 1 038,77 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Omid R. Kordestani Non-Executive Chairman
Marykay Wells Chief Information Officer
Linda Koch Lorimer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARSON PLC-5.56%7 911
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED73.36%5 056
SCHIBSTED ASA1.78%3 841
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD38.88%3 602
LAGARDÈRE S.A.9.03%3 370
KADOKAWA CORPORATION18.71%2 896
