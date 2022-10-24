Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pearson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:08 2022-10-24 am EDT
909.70 GBX   +2.51%
03:00aFTSE 100 Seen Edging Higher; Politics Remains in Focus
DJ
02:46aLONDON BRIEFING: Shell seals Qatar gas stake; Pearson trading strong
AI
02:27aStrong demand for English language learning keeps Pearson on track
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Strong demand for English language learning keeps Pearson on track

10/24/2022 | 02:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British education company Pearson said on Monday it was on track to meet its expectations for the year after nine months of strong trading led by an "outstanding" result in English language learning.

The group said its underlying sales rose 7% in the period, with 28% growth in English language learning and 12% in assessment and qualifications helping offset an expected 4% decline in higher education.

Chief Executive Andy Bird said Pearson was working on accelerating its margin improvement in the period between 2023 and 2025.

"We believe Pearson is well positioned for the future, and we are confident of being able to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 766 M 4 221 M 4 221 M
Net income 2022 257 M 288 M 288 M
Net Debt 2022 634 M 710 M 710 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 6 394 M 7 166 M 7 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 21 350
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Omid R. Kordestani Non-Executive Chairman
Marykay Wells Chief Information Officer
Linda Koch Lorimer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARSON PLC44.72%7 166
SCHIBSTED ASA-54.10%3 392
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED5.19%2 991
KADOKAWA CORPORATION-11.71%2 487
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD0.84%2 394
LAGARDÈRE S.A.-32.24%2 278