AIM - WINNERS

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC, up 29% at 10.61 pence, 12-month range 5.50p-11.00p. Shares in the provider of content management software for broadcasters and video streaming services rise. The company says its 2023 trading performance was ahead of market forecasts, with revenue up to GBP12.4 million from GBP11.2 million a year earlier. The revenue generated by Pebble Beach includes recurring revenue of approximately GBP5.2 million up 13% from GBP4.6 million.

ITM Power PLC, up 20% at 57.48, 12-month range 42.90p-120.35p. The company which manufactures electolysers reports interim results for the six months ended October 31. Revenue surges to GBP8.9 million from GBP2.0 million a year earlier. Pretax loss narrows to GBP18.2 million from GBP56.5 million. Chief Executive Dennis Schulz says: "I am pleased to report that we have completed the implementation of our 12-month plan on time. The first half of the financial year already paints the early picture of a new ITM, which starts to be reflected in our improved financial results."

AIM - LOSERS

Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC, down 44% at 3.50p, 12-month range 3.20p-12.00p. Shares in the developer of technology to make plastic biodegradable fall. It says the General Court of the European Union has delivered its judgement and declined to declare the relevant part of Article 5 of the Single-use Plastic Directive 2019/904 as being invalid. It notes that this judgement relates to Symphony's d2w biodegradable business only. The case was first heard in March last year.

