Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Announces Monetization of Rooftop Wireless Leases and Provides Update on Fourth Quarter Operating Performance

01/25/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it monetized 14 rooftop wireless leases, including the assignment of future wireless rooftop leases, through the granting of long-term easements at 11 of the Company’s properties. This transaction generated net proceeds of $12.0 million and reflects a 5.5% net income capitalization rate based on estimated 2020 operating results. In addition, the Company agreed to a strategic marketing and revenue sharing agreement for future rooftop wireless assets at the Company’s 11 hotels and resorts included in this transaction with the third-party assignee of the leases.

Proceeds from the transaction will be utilized for general business purposes, which may include reducing the Company’s outstanding debt.

Update on Fourth Quarter Operating Performance

The Company also provided an update on its fourth-quarter operating performance, which remains in-line with its prior expectations. As anticipated, the Company’s Hotel EBITDA for December 2020 was slightly lower than November 2020’s performance. Additionally, at the Company’s opened hotels, its 31 independent or small-branded hotels and resorts achieved positive Hotel EBITDA compared to the Company’s 6 major-branded hotels, which had negative Hotel EBITDA.

The Company issued an updated investor presentation on its website with additional details on fourth quarter operating performance, including improvements in liquidity and the Company’s balance sheet.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “approximately,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “continue,” “assume,” “plan,” references to “outlook” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections and forecasts and other forward-looking information and estimates. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the anticipated use of proceeds and the possibility of the Company monetizing additional rooftop wireless assets. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy and the supply of hotel properties, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information about the Company’s business and financial results, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

All information in this press release is as of January 25, 2021. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this press release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 459 M - -
Net income 2020 -353 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,88x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 2 646 M 2 646 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,89 $
Last Close Price 20,21 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond D. Martz CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael J. Schall Independent Trustee
Earl E. Webb Independent Trustee
Cydney C. Donnell Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST9.15%2 686
VICI PROPERTIES INC.3.49%14 163
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-1.44%10 171
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-2.59%9 495
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.5.89%4 279
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC0.00%4 115
