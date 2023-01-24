Advanced search
    PEB   US70509V1008

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-24 pm EST
15.16 USD   +0.33%
04:16pPebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends
BU
01/20Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/20Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Lifts Adjusted Funds From Operations Guidance for Q4, Full-Year 2022
MT
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

01/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of the 2022 distributions to holders of the Company’s common and preferred shares.

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

 

Total
Distribution
Per Share

 

Ordinary
Dividend

 

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

 

Unrecap
Sec. 1250
Gain

 

Nondividend
Distribution

 

Section
199A
Dividend

 

897 Gain

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V100

Ticker Symbol: PEB

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2021

 

1/18/2022

 

$0.010000

 

$0.010000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.010000

 

$0.000000

3/31/2022

 

4/15/2022

 

$0.010000

 

$0.010000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.010000

 

$0.000000

6/30/2022

 

7/15/2022

 

$0.010000

 

$0.010000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.010000

 

$0.000000

9/30/2022

 

10/17/2022

 

$0.010000

 

$0.001873

 

$0.008127

 

$0.008127

 

$0.000000

 

$0.001873

 

$0.008127

12/30/2022

 

1/17/2023

 

$0.010000

 

$0.010000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.010000

 

$0.000000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V605

Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2021

 

1/18/2022

 

$0.398440

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

3/31/2022

 

4/15/2022

 

$0.398440

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

6/30/2022

 

7/15/2022

 

$0.398440

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

9/30/2022

 

10/17/2022

 

$0.398440

 

$0.074628

 

$0.323812

 

$0.323812

 

$0.000000

 

$0.074628

 

$0.323812

12/30/2022

 

1/17/2023

 

$0.398440

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V704

Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRF

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2021

 

1/18/2022

 

$0.393750

 

$0.393750

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.393750

 

$0.000000

3/31/2022

 

4/15/2022

 

$0.393750

 

$0.393750

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.393750

 

$0.000000

6/30/2022

 

7/15/2022

 

$0.393750

 

$0.393750

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.393750

 

$0.000000

9/30/2022

 

10/17/2022

 

$0.393750

 

$0.073749

 

$0.320001

 

$0.320001

 

$0.000000

 

$0.073749

 

$0.320001

12/30/2022

 

1/17/2023

 

$0.393750

 

$0.393750

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.393750

 

$0.000000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V803

Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2021

 

1/18/2022

 

$0.398440

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

3/31/2022

 

4/15/2022

 

$0.398440

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

6/30/2022

 

7/15/2022

 

$0.398440

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

9/30/2022

 

10/17/2022

 

$0.398440

 

$0.074628

 

$0.323812

 

$0.323812

 

$0.000000

 

$0.074628

 

$0.323812

12/30/2022

 

1/17/2023

 

$0.398440

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.398440

 

$0.000000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V886

Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRH

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2021

 

1/18/2022

 

$0.356250

 

$0.356250

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.356250

 

$0.000000

3/31/2022

 

4/15/2022

 

$0.356250

 

$0.356250

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.356250

 

$0.000000

6/30/2022

 

7/15/2022

 

$0.356250

 

$0.356250

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.356250

 

$0.000000

9/30/2022

 

10/17/2022

 

$0.356250

 

$0.066725

 

$0.289525

 

$0.289525

 

$0.000000

 

$0.066725

 

$0.289525

12/30/2022

 

1/17/2023

 

$0.356250

 

$0.356250

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.000000

 

$0.356250

 

$0.000000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For shareholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered shareholders, questions regarding the dividends should be directed to the Company’s transfer Agent: EQ Shareowner Services at (800) 468-9716. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors regarding the specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

For information about the Company’s business and financial results, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com


© Business Wire 2023
