Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of the 2023 distributions to holders of the Company’s common and preferred shares.
Record
Date
Payable
Date
Total
Distribution
Per Share
Ordinary
Dividend
Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution
Unrecap
Sec. 1250
Gain
Nondividend
Distribution
Section
199A
Dividend
897 Gain
Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V100
Ticker Symbol: PEB
3/31/2023
4/17/2023
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.010000
$0.000000
6/30/2023
7/17/2023
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.010000
$0.000000
9/29/2023
10/16/2023
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.010000
$0.000000
12/29/2023
1/16/2024
$0.010000
$0.010000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.010000
$0.000000
Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V605
Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRE
3/31/2023
4/17/2023
$0.398440
$0.398440
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.398440
$0.000000
6/30/2023
7/17/2023
$0.398440
$0.398440
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.398440
$0.000000
9/29/2023
10/16/2023
$0.398440
$0.398440
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.398440
$0.000000
12/29/2023
1/16/2024
$0.398440
$0.398440
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.398440
$0.000000
Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V704
Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRF
3/31/2023
4/17/2023
$0.393750
$0.393750
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.393750
$0.000000
6/30/2023
7/17/2023
$0.393750
$0.393750
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.393750
$0.000000
9/29/2023
10/16/2023
$0.393750
$0.393750
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.393750
$0.000000
12/29/2023
1/16/2024
$0.393750
$0.393750
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.393750
$0.000000
Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V803
Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRG
3/31/2023
4/17/2023
$0.398440
$0.398440
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.398440
$0.000000
6/30/2023
7/17/2023
$0.398440
$0.398440
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.398440
$0.000000
9/29/2023
10/16/2023
$0.398440
$0.398440
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.398440
$0.000000
12/29/2023
1/16/2024
$0.398440
$0.398440
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.398440
$0.000000
Security Description/CUSIP: 70509V886
Ticker Symbol: PEB/PRH
3/31/2023
4/17/2023
$0.356250
$0.356250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.356250
$0.000000
6/30/2023
7/17/2023
$0.356250
$0.356250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.356250
$0.000000
9/29/2023
10/16/2023
$0.356250
$0.356250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.356250
$0.000000
12/29/2023
1/16/2024
$0.356250
$0.356250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.356250
$0.000000
For shareholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered shareholders, questions regarding the dividends should be directed to the Company’s transfer Agent: EQ Shareowner Services at (800) 468-9716. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.
For information about the Company’s business and financial results, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com.
For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com.
