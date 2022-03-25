Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 10th Annual Pebby Award Winners

Celebrating the Year’s Best Hotels

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the winners of its Tenth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award winners were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2021, as determined by the Company.

“Despite all the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our hotel managers excelled in 2021,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Today, a decade after our inaugural Pebby Awards, we continue to recognize and celebrate our property teams, operating companies and asset managers who define success and drive impact.”

The categories for the Tenth Annual Pebby Awards are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor / Actress, Best International Feature Film, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature Film and the Academy Honorary Award.

The Winners…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, in addition to adaptation to the challenging environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the 2021 Winner Is… The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Shahram Khan!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Picture:

Argonaut Hotel

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Skamania Lodge

Southernmost Beach Resort

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

And the 2021 Winner Is… LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Tim Herman!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Director:

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Skamania Lodge

The Management Team for Argonaut Hotel and Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

The Management Team for Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter and Solamar Hotel

The Management Team for Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica and Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

The Management Team for The Westin Copley Place, Boston and W Boston



Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.

And the 2021 Winners Are… A Tie Between

The Management Team for Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel, Grafton on Sunset, Le Parc Suite Hotel and Montrose West Hollywood, Managed by Springboard Hospitality, Led by General Managers Andrew Maffei and Bert Seneca and Director of Sales & Marketing Jamison DeTrolio &

The Management Team for The Westin Copley Place, Boston and W Boston, Managed by Marriott International, Led by General Manager Gurkirat Singh and Director of Sales & Marketing Brandon Mayer!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Actor / Actress:

Chaminade Resort & Spa

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Management Team for Argonaut Hotel and Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community, neighborhood and world by raising awareness for social justice, equity and inclusion.

And the 2021 Winners Are… A Tie Between

Argonaut Hotel, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Stefan Muhle &

Hotel Zena Washington DC, Managed by Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Sherry Abedi!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best International Feature Film:

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

Jekyll Island Club Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.

And the 2021 Winners Are… A Tie Between

L’Auberge Del Mar, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Robert Gregson and Director of Revenue Management Amelie Canfield &

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland, Managed by Sage Hospitality Group, Led by General Manager Dragan Andrejic and Director of Revenue Management Ryan Bonagura!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

The Management Team for Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter and Solamar Hotel

Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.

And the 2021 Winner Is… Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills, Managed by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Led by General Manager Marco Scherer!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Production Design:

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

And the 2021 Winner Is… Southernmost Beach Resort, Managed by Highgate, Led by General Manager Sarka Takovich!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Visual Effects:

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

L’Auberge Del Mar

Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.

And the 2021 Winner Is… L'Auberge Del Mar, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Robert Gregson!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Original Score:

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.

And the 2021 Winner Is… Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco, Managed by Springboard Hospitality, Led by General Manager Todd Metzger!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay:

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Mondrian Los Angeles

Revere Hotel Boston Common

The Hotel Zags

Viceroy Washington DC

Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water and waste.

And the 2021 Winner Is… Skamania Lodge, Managed by Benchmark Global Hospitality, Led by General Manager Ken Daugherty!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Cinematography:

Argonaut Hotel

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Marker San Francisco

Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

And the 2021 Winner Is… Argonaut Hotel, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Stefan Muhle and Controller Celia Ghanem!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Documentary Feature:

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

L’Auberge Del Mar

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.

And the 2021 Winners Are… A Tie Between

BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Tim Herman and Executive Chef Steven Conner &

The View, a Treeside Restaurant at Chaminade Resort & Spa, Managed by Benchmark Global Hospitality, Led by General Manager Kevin Herbst and Executive Chef Avram Samuels!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:

Adelaide Restaurant at L’Auberge Del Mar

Beer Garden @ W at W Boston

Covewood at San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Southernmost Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort

The Wharf at Jekyll Island Club Resort

Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

And the 2021 Winner Is… The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, Managed by Marriott International, Led by General Manager John Ford!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for the Academy Honorary Award:

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Viceroy Washington DC

