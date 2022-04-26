Log in
    PEB   US70509V1008

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
24.81 USD   -1.66%
04:35pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Investor Presentation April 2022 HIGH RESOLUTION
PU
04:14pPebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:12pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Investor Presentation April 2022 LOW RESOLUTION

04/26/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document.

The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved.

Investor Inquiries: Raymond D. Martz Chief Financial Officer (240) 507-1330rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com

The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States.

(1) Reflects management's current estimate for Net Asset Value per Share.

Powerful Mix of Unique Lifestyle Hotels and Resorts

Stabilized Hotel EBITDA Contribution % by Hotel Type

Bespoke and experiential destinations appealing to business and leisure travelers; local, authentic, personalized and well located in major urban markets; comprised of independent, soft-branded and iconic properties including the 8 hotels in the

Unofficial Z Collection

Unique Lifestyle Resorts

(11 resorts / 2,713 rooms)

Unique lifestyle resort experiences in many of the top drive-to resort settings in the U.S. including Key West, Naples (Florida), Jekyll Island

(Georgia), Hollywood (Florida), San Diego, Santa

Cruz and the Pacific

Northwest

Urban Major Brand

(6 hotels / 2,902 rooms)

More traditional branded hotel experiences in desirable urban locations including Boston, San Diego and Chicago; focused on key U.S. gateway markets with major brands including

Westin and Hyatt

Geographic and Customer Diversification

Resorts account for ~33% and urban hotels account for ~67% of the Company's stabilized Hotel EBITDA.

Guest Segmentation

Leisure TransientLeisure Group

Business TransientBusiness Group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 20:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
