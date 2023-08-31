I N VESTOR P RESEN TA TI ON A UGUST 2 0 2 3
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.
The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document.
The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved.
Investor Inquiries:
Raymond D. Martz
Chief Financial Officer
- 507-1330rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com
revere hotel boston common
the westin san diego gaslamp quarter
2
I N VESTOR P RESEN TA TI ON A UGUST 2 0 2 3
The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest
owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States.
Pebblebrook Overview
laplaya beach resort & club
southernmost resort key west
47
13
50/50
Hotels and
Urban and
Business/Leisure
Resorts
Resort Markets
Customer Mix
the liberty hotel, boston
hilton san diego gaslamp
$29.50 $295M+
NAV per Share
2018-2024(F)
Midpoint Estimate(1)
ROI Investments
hotel monaco washington dc
margaritaville hollywood resort
3
(1) Reflects management's current estimate for Net Asset Value per Share.
I N VESTOR P RESEN TA TI ON A UGUST 2 0 2 3
Powerful Mix of Unique Lifestyle Hotels and Resorts
Unique Experiences
Enhanced
More Profitable
Control Over Capital
Operating Flexibility
Investments
Lifestyle hotels offer guests
Lifestyle hotels have
Lifestyle properties
We choose how to
a more unique and
more operating
benefit from
invest capital to
authentic experience than
flexibility than
avoiding the
maximize the
traditional branded
branded hotels, which
heavy
profitability and
properties. This is a
typically have
franchise/brand
performance of the
growing demand segment
significant restrictive
expense load,
asset, versus
among travelers, who are
rules, brand standards
which enables a
brand/franchise
looking for something
and needless and
higher EBITDA per
requirements which
different than the cookie-
expensive
key.
are focused on
cutter experience offered
requirements.
standardization instead
by many branded hotels.
of performance
maximization.
Higher Resale
Value
Lifestyle properties
typically sell at a 15- 20% premium due to their lack of inflexible brand contracts, thereby attracting a larger pool of buyers.
90% of our lifestyle
properties are
unencumbered by a
major
brand/franchise.
42%
41%
17%
Urban Lifestyle
Unique Lifestyle Resorts
Urban Major Brand
(28 hotels / 6,148 rooms)
(13 resorts / 3,092 rooms)
(6 hotels / 2,902 rooms)
Unique and immersive
Unique lifestyle resort
More traditional branded
lifestyle hotels that appeal to
experiences in many of the
hotel experiences in Boston,
both corporate and leisure
top drive-to resort markets in
San Diego and Chicago, with
travelers
the US
major brands including
Westin, Hilton and Hyatt
4
Note: Based on July 2023 NAV estimates; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of June 30, 2023.
I N VESTOR P RESEN TA TI ON A UGUST 2 0 2 3
Geographic and Customer Diversification
The Company's segmentation has changed over the past few years through our strategic acquisitions, dispositions and return on investment capital spend, resulting in a larger group mix. By selling smaller, more-transient focused urban hotels and reinvesting that capital into increasing group at our lifestyle properties, both urban and resort, including the addition of event spaces, lawns and pavilions and remerchandising certain public areas, our overall group mix has increased to approximately 30% from 25%.
Columbia River Gorge
Portland
Boston
Guest Segmentation
25%
San Francisco
Santa Cruz Mountains
Los Angeles
Santa Monica
San Diego
= Urban Location
= Resort Location
Newport
Chicago
Washington D.C.
Jekyll Island
Fort Lauderdale/
Hollywood
Key West
45%
25%
5%
Leisure Transient
Business Transient
Leisure Group
Business Group
Top Markets (by % of NAV)
41%
16%
13%
10%
10%
5%
# of
Resorts
Boston
Los Angeles
San Francisco
San Diego
Washington, DC
13
5
9
8
4
4
Hotels
5
Note: Based on July 2023 NAV estimates; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of June 30, 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 11:35:01 UTC.