The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest

owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States.

Pebblebrook Overview

47

13

50/50

Hotels and

Urban and

Business/Leisure

Resorts

Resort Markets

Customer Mix

$29.50 $295M+

NAV per Share

2018-2024(F)

Midpoint Estimate(1)

ROI Investments

(1) Reflects management's current estimate for Net Asset Value per Share.

Powerful Mix of Unique Lifestyle Hotels and Resorts

Unique Experiences

Enhanced

More Profitable

Control Over Capital

Operating Flexibility

Investments

Lifestyle hotels offer guests

Lifestyle hotels have

Lifestyle properties

We choose how to

a more unique and

more operating

benefit from

invest capital to

authentic experience than

flexibility than

avoiding the

maximize the

traditional branded

branded hotels, which

heavy

profitability and

properties. This is a

typically have

franchise/brand

performance of the

growing demand segment

significant restrictive

expense load,

asset, versus

among travelers, who are

rules, brand standards

which enables a

brand/franchise

looking for something

and needless and

higher EBITDA per

requirements which

different than the cookie-

expensive

key.

are focused on

cutter experience offered

requirements.

standardization instead

by many branded hotels.

of performance

maximization.

Higher Resale

Value

Lifestyle properties

typically sell at a 15- 20% premium due to their lack of inflexible brand contracts, thereby attracting a larger pool of buyers.

90% of our lifestyle

properties are

unencumbered by a

major

brand/franchise.

42%

41%

17%

Urban Lifestyle

Unique Lifestyle Resorts

Urban Major Brand

(28 hotels / 6,148 rooms)

(13 resorts / 3,092 rooms)

(6 hotels / 2,902 rooms)

Unique and immersive

Unique lifestyle resort

More traditional branded

lifestyle hotels that appeal to

experiences in many of the

hotel experiences in Boston,

both corporate and leisure

top drive-to resort markets in

San Diego and Chicago, with

travelers

the US

major brands including

Westin, Hilton and Hyatt

4

Note: Based on July 2023 NAV estimates; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of June 30, 2023.

Geographic and Customer Diversification

The Company's segmentation has changed over the past few years through our strategic acquisitions, dispositions and return on investment capital spend, resulting in a larger group mix. By selling smaller, more-transient focused urban hotels and reinvesting that capital into increasing group at our lifestyle properties, both urban and resort, including the addition of event spaces, lawns and pavilions and remerchandising certain public areas, our overall group mix has increased to approximately 30% from 25%.

Columbia River Gorge

Portland

Boston

Guest Segmentation

25%

San Francisco

Santa Cruz Mountains

Los Angeles

Santa Monica

San Diego

= Urban Location

= Resort Location

Newport

Chicago

Washington D.C.

Jekyll Island

Fort Lauderdale/

Hollywood

Key West

45%

25%

5%

Leisure Transient

Business Transient

Leisure Group

Business Group

Top Markets (by % of NAV)

41%

16%

13%

10%

10%

5%

# of

Resorts

Boston

Los Angeles

San Francisco

San Diego

Washington, DC

13

5

9

8

4

4

Hotels

5

Note: Based on July 2023 NAV estimates; includes all hotels owned by the Company as of June 30, 2023.

