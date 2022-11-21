Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEB   US70509V1008

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
15.98 USD   +2.50%
07:31aPebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update
BU
07:20aPebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends
PU
11/07Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Publishes Fourth Annual ESG Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update

11/21/2022 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided an update on recent operating trends.

Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1 to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website with additional details on the current operating trends.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
07:31aPebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update
BU
07:20aPebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends
PU
11/07Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Publishes Fourth Annual ESG Report
BU
11/01Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $22 From $24, Maintain..
MT
10/28Transcript : Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q3 Adjusted FFO, Revenue Rise; Issues Guidance
MT
10/27PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 402 M - -
Net income 2022 -97,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,6x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 101 M 2 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,98 $
Average target price 20,95 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond D. Martz CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Fisher Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan Patterson Vice President-Administration
Michael J. Schall Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST-28.57%2 101
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.7.27%31 641
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.5.41%13 106
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.3.04%12 912
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-1.53%4 936
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.1.98%3 768