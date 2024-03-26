Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided an update on recent operating trends.

Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1 to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website with additional details on the current operating trends.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326669820/en/