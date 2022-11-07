Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEB   US70509V1008

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
15.05 USD   +1.01%
07:36aPebblebrook Hotel Trust Publishes Fourth Annual ESG Report
BU
11/01Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $22 From $24, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/28Transcript : Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Publishes Fourth Annual ESG Report

11/07/2022 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it published its fourth annual Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report covering the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) performance in 2021 and its commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices and social responsibility to its employees and other stakeholders.

Pebblebrook’s 2022 ESG Report is aligned with international reporting standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”), includes disclosures from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), and reflects the Company’s commitment to understanding and planning for sustainability risks through the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (“TCFD”). The 2022 ESG Report also sets forth the Company’s newly established target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030.

Notable achievements highlighted in the ESG report include:

Environmental Sustainability

  • Established target to reduce portfolio-wide greenhouse gas emissions intensity 35% by 2030
  • For 2021, 41% decrease in greenhouse gas emission intensity per square foot vs. baseline year
  • For 2021, 25% decrease in energy intensity per square foot vs. baseline year
  • For 2021, 20% decrease in waste intensity per occupied room vs. baseline year
  • 98% of the Company’s properties have digital thermostats
  • 91% of the Company’s properties have implemented waste reduction initiatives
  • 85% of the Company’s properties have low flow toilets and other waste conservation measures
  • 71% of the Company’s properties use native or drought tolerant landscaping to reduce irrigation needs

Social Responsibility

  • 60% of the Company’s employees are female
  • 76% of properties have eliminated plastic straws on-site
  • Progress has been made on developing the Company’s Racial, Equity, and Inclusion Team (“REIT”)

Governance

  • 43% of the Company’s trustees are diverse
  • 33% of the Company’s independent trustees are female

The 2022 ESG report and other ESG-related materials can be found at the following website: https://pebblebrookhotels.com/corporate-responsibility/

Pebblebrook’s ESG Committee consists of three independent members of the Board of Trustees and four senior executives, including Phillip M. Miller (Chairperson and independent trustee), Cydney C. Donnell (independent trustee), Bonny W. Simi (independent trustee), Raymond D. Martz (Chief Financial Officer), Gabrielle Buck (Vice President), Susan Patterson (Vice President), and Austin Segal (Vice President).

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at
www.pebblebrookhotels.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
07:36aPebblebrook Hotel Trust Publishes Fourth Annual ESG Report
BU
11/01Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $22 From $24, Maintain..
MT
10/28Transcript : Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q3 Adjusted FFO, Revenue Rise; Issues Guidance
MT
10/27PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/27Earnings Flash (PEB) PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Reports Q3 AFFO $0.66
MT
10/27Earnings Flash (PEB) PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Posts Q3 Revenue $416.7M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 402 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,9x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 1 979 M 1 979 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,05 $
Average target price 21,38 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond D. Martz CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Fisher Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan Patterson Vice President-Administration
Michael J. Schall Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST-32.72%1 979
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.4.38%30 789
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.2.73%12 873
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-1.09%12 298
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-7.83%4 621
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.0.37%3 710