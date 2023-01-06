Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEB   US70509V1008

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56 2023-01-06 am EST
13.18 USD   +2.29%
11:17aPebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
01/03Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/06/2023 | 11:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET.

To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET);

Tell the operator that you are calling for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call;

State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the Earnings Call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
11:17aPebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference C..
BU
01/03Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Nike, FedEx rise; Pebblebrook, Calavo Growers fall
AQ
2022Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
2022Stifel Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Price Target to $16 From $18.25, Maintains Hold..
MT
2022Barclays Cuts Price Target on Pebblebrook Hotel to $18 From $22, Reiterates Equalweight..
MT
2022Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Lowers Q4, Full-Year 2022 Adjusted FFO Guidance
MT
2022Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends
PU
2022Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update and Revises its Q4 2022 and Full Year..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 393 M - -
Net income 2022 -121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,0x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 1 693 M 1 693 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,88 $
Average target price 18,43 $
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond D. Martz CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Fisher Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan Patterson Vice President-Administration
Michael J. Schall Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST-3.81%1 693
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.-2.87%30 828
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-4.36%12 829
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.0.75%11 290
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-1.05%4 288
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-2.41%3 523