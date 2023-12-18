Official PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST press release

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after the market closes. The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET.

To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (10:50 AM ET);

Tell the operator that you are calling for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call;

State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the Earnings Call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

