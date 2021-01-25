Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Trends
paradise point resort & spa
Pebblebrook Update on Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Trends
January 2021
Updates on Operating Trends and Liquidity
In October 2020, the Company reopened an additional 4 urban hotels, increasing the total number of open hotels and resorts to 39 of the Company's 53 hotels and resorts, representing properties that made up approximately 76% of Pebblebrook's 2019 Hotel EBITDA
In late November and early December of 2020, the Company resuspended operations at 2 urban hotels, Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection and Revere Hotel Boston Common, bringing the total number of open hotels and resorts to 37 of the Company's 53 hotels and resorts, representing properties that made up approximately 71% of Pebblebrook's 2019 Hotel EBITDA
On December 15, 2020, the Company completed a $500.0 million convertible senior notes offering with a 6- year term and a 1.75% coupon and purchased a call spread option upwards of 75% ($33.02/share), reducing near-team maturities and annual interest expense, while increasing the Company's liquidity
In January 2021, the Company completed the long-term assignment of 11 rooftop wireless leases, generating $12.0 million of proceeds
Map of Open and Suspended Hotels and Resorts
Seattle
2 Open
Portland &
Columbia River Gorge
4 Open
1 Suspended
San Francisco
2 Open
10 Suspended
Santa Cruz
1 Open
Los Angeles &
Santa Monica
9 Open
San Diego
7 Open
As of
January 2021
% of 2019 Hotel EBITDA
71%
Open keys / total keys
8,846 out of 13,236
Open hotels / total hotels
37 out of 53
Chicago
2 Suspended
Naples
1 Open
Key West
2 Open
Boston
4 Open
1 Suspended
NYC
1 Suspended
Philadelphia
1 Open
Washington DC
3 Open
1 Suspended
Miami
1 Open
