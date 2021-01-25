Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pebblebrook Hotel Trust    PEB

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Trends

01/25/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

paradise point resort & spa

Pebblebrook Update on Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Trends

January 2021

P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON FOURTH QUA RTER 2 0 2 0 OP ERA TI N G TREN DS

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document.

The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved.

Investor Inquiries:

Raymond D. Martz

Chief Financial Officer

  1. 507-1330rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com

the hotel zags

hotel zephyr fisherman's wharf

2

P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON FOURTH QUA RTER 2 0 2 0 OP ERA TI N G TREN DS

Updates on Operating Trends and Liquidity

  • In October 2020, the Company reopened an additional 4 urban hotels, increasing the total number of open hotels and resorts to 39 of the Company's 53 hotels and resorts, representing properties that made up approximately 76% of Pebblebrook's 2019 Hotel EBITDA
  • In late November and early December of 2020, the Company resuspended operations at 2 urban hotels, Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection and Revere Hotel Boston Common, bringing the total number of open hotels and resorts to 37 of the Company's 53 hotels and resorts, representing properties that made up approximately 71% of Pebblebrook's 2019 Hotel EBITDA
  • On December 15, 2020, the Company completed a $500.0 million convertible senior notes offering with a 6- year term and a 1.75% coupon and purchased a call spread option upwards of 75% ($33.02/share), reducing near-team maturities and annual interest expense, while increasing the Company's liquidity
  • In January 2021, the Company completed the long-term assignment of 11 rooftop wireless leases, generating $12.0 million of proceeds

laplaya beach resort & club

3

P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON FOURTH QUA RTER 2 0 2 0 OP ERA TI N G TREN DS

Map of Open and Suspended Hotels and Resorts

Seattle

2 Open

Portland &

Columbia River Gorge

4 Open

1 Suspended

San Francisco

2 Open

10 Suspended

Santa Cruz

1 Open

Los Angeles &

Santa Monica

9 Open

San Diego

7 Open

As of

January 2021

% of 2019 Hotel EBITDA

71%

Open keys / total keys

8,846 out of 13,236

Open hotels / total hotels

37 out of 53

Chicago

2 Suspended

Naples

1 Open

Key West

2 Open

Boston

4 Open

1 Suspended

NYC

1 Suspended

Philadelphia

1 Open

Washington DC

3 Open

1 Suspended

Miami

1 Open

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 22:59:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
05:59pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Update on Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Trends
PU
05:59pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Investor Presentation LOW RESOLUTION
PU
05:59pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Investor Presentation HIGH RESOLUTION
PU
05:51pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Announces Monetization of Rooftop Wireless Leases and ..
BU
01/12PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Con..
BU
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Makes Shares Sale for Tax Sl..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Makes Tax Sale Interrupting ..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Disposes of Shares for Tax S..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Insider Gets Stock Award, Prolongs Buy ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 459 M - -
Net income 2020 -353 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,88x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 2 646 M 2 646 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,89 $
Last Close Price 20,21 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond D. Martz CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael J. Schall Independent Trustee
Earl E. Webb Independent Trustee
Cydney C. Donnell Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST9.15%2 686
VICI PROPERTIES INC.3.49%14 163
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-1.44%10 171
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-2.59%9 495
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.5.89%4 279
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC0.00%4 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ