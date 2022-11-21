Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends
11/21/2022 | 07:20am EST
paradise point resort & spa
Pebblebrook Update on Recent Operating Trends
November 2022
P E B B L E B R O O K U P D A T E O N R E C E N T O P E R A T I N G T R E N D S
Investor Inquiries:
Raymond D. Martz
Chief Financial Officer
507-1330rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com
san diego mission bay resort
revere hotel boston common
2
P E B B L E B R O O K U P D A T E O N R E C E N T O P E R A T I N G T R E N D S
Updates on Portfolio and Operating Trends
October's Same-Property operating results were in line with our expectations, with ADR up 15%, RevPAR down 3% and total revenues down 1% to October 2019.
Business and leisure demand remained healthy throughout the month until the week ended October 30 due to Halloween, negatively impacting both business and leisure travel. Out-of-room spend and pricing increases continue to remain strong.
Due to Hurricane Nicole, several of the Company's resorts in the southeast experienced cancellations and reduced demand during the first half of November. None of the Company's resorts experienced any notable physical damage from the hurricane.
Pebblebrook continues to monitor business transient and group bookings in light of the increased number of companies announcing layoffs and expense reductions, particularly in the technology industry. To date, cancellations due to economic reasons at the Company's hotels have been limited.
estancia la jolla hotel & spa
3
P E B B L E B R O O K U P D A T E O N R E C E N T O P E R A T I N G T R E N D S
Recent Operating Trends
The Company's hotels performed in line with expectations in October, as the Same-Property portfolio's total revenues were down just 1% to October 2019. Same-Property occupancy remained consistent with September at 73%. October was the ninth month in a row that the Company achieved Same-Property ADR of over $300.
Variance to 2019
2022 Same-Property
Occ
ADR
RevPAR
Total
Hotel
Total
RevPAR
Portfolio(1)
Revenue
EBITDA
Revenue
January
34%
$269
$91
$57.0
($3.1)
(44%)
(44%)
February
50%
$308
$153
$84.9
$20.5
(21%)
(20%)
March
62%
$305
$188
$116.2
$38.8
(9%)
(10%)
Q1 2022
48%
$297
$144
$258.0
$56.2
(23%)
(23%)
April
68%
$319
$218
$128.3
$46.6
(3%)
(4%)
May
67%
$314
$210
$129.4
$42.9
(6%)
(8%)
June
73%
$323
$236
$138.1
$49.3
(1%)
(3%)
Q2 2022
69%
$319
$221
$395.7
$138.8
(3%)
(5%)
July
74%
$334
$246
$142.3
$50.4
4%
3%
August
71%
$309
$219
$128.2
$37.4
(2%)
(3%)
September
73%
$318
$234
$133.4
$43.0
5%
5%
Q3 2022
73%
$321
$233
$403.9
$130.9
2%
1%
October(F)
73%
$310
$226
$131.6
$41.2
(1%)
(3%)
hotel ziggy
hotel zelos san francisco
Note: Dollars in millions, except for ADR and RevPAR.
(1) Includes information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of November 21, 2022, except 1 Hotel San Francisco (which is excluded from January-December given the property's closure
for renovation), Inn on Fifth (which is excluded from January-March given the property's acquisition on May 11), and Newport Harbor Island Resort (which is excluded from January-June given
the property's acquisition on June 23). Additionally, following their sales, The Marker San Francisco is excluded from April-December, Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square Hotel is excluded
4
from July-December, Hotel Spero is excluded from July-December, and Vintage Portland is excluded from July-December. LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club is excluded from October-December
given the property's closure due to Hurricane Ian.
P E B B L E B R O O K U P D A T E O N R E C E N T O P E R A T I N G T R E N D S
Demand at the Company's urban hotels remained healthy in October, due to transient and group demand. Group, transient and convention demand continues to improve throughout the Company's urban markets. Urban ADRs continue to recover, with non-holiday weeks demonstrating healthy premiums to 2019. Business travel demand is expected to decline through the end of the year due to the normal seasonal slowdown in travel.
Weekly Urban Portfolio(1)
Week
2022
2022
2019
2022 Room
Ended
Occ
ADR
ADR
Revenue(2)
Aug 28
71%
$263
$254
$12.8
Sep 4(3)
68%
$264
$243
$12.3
Sep 11(3)
67%
$271
$250
$12.4
Sep 18
84%
$308
$283
$17.8
Sep 25
80%
$319
$294
$17.2
Oct 2(3)
74%
$288
$285
$14.5
Oct 8(3)
74%
$296
$257
$14.8
Oct 16
78%
$302
$273
$16.0
Oct 23
79%
$301
$287
$16.0
Oct 30(3)
73%
$290
$290
$14.3
Nov 6(3)
70%
$270
$241
$12.8
Nov 13
72%
$274
$270
$13.3
the liberty, a luxury collection hotel, boston
(1)
Includes information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of November 21, 2022, excluding its resorts listed on the following slide.
5
(2)
Dollars in millions.
(3)
Holiday impact.
