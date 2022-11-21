Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEB   US70509V1008

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
15.98 USD   +2.50%
07:31aPebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update
BU
07:20aPebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends
PU
11/07Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Publishes Fourth Annual ESG Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends

11/21/2022 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

paradise point resort & spa

Pebblebrook Update on Recent Operating Trends

November 2022

P E B B L E B R O O K U P D A T E O N R E C E N T O P E R A T I N G T R E N D S

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document.

The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved.

Investor Inquiries:

Raymond D. Martz

Chief Financial Officer

  1. 507-1330rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com

san diego mission bay resort

revere hotel boston common

2

P E B B L E B R O O K U P D A T E O N R E C E N T O P E R A T I N G T R E N D S

Updates on Portfolio and Operating Trends

  • October's Same-Property operating results were in line with our expectations, with ADR up 15%, RevPAR down 3% and total revenues down 1% to October 2019.
  • Business and leisure demand remained healthy throughout the month until the week ended October 30 due to Halloween, negatively impacting both business and leisure travel. Out-of-room spend and pricing increases continue to remain strong.
  • Due to Hurricane Nicole, several of the Company's resorts in the southeast experienced cancellations and reduced demand during the first half of November. None of the Company's resorts experienced any notable physical damage from the hurricane.
  • Pebblebrook continues to monitor business transient and group bookings in light of the increased number of companies announcing layoffs and expense reductions, particularly in the technology industry. To date, cancellations due to economic reasons at the Company's hotels have been limited.

estancia la jolla hotel & spa

3

P E B B L E B R O O K U P D A T E O N R E C E N T O P E R A T I N G T R E N D S

Recent Operating Trends

The Company's hotels performed in line with expectations in October, as the Same-Property portfolio's total revenues were down just 1% to October 2019. Same-Property occupancy remained consistent with September at 73%. October was the ninth month in a row that the Company achieved Same-Property ADR of over $300.

Variance to 2019

2022 Same-Property

Occ

ADR

RevPAR

Total

Hotel

Total

RevPAR

Portfolio(1)

Revenue

EBITDA

Revenue

January

34%

$269

$91

$57.0

($3.1)

(44%)

(44%)

February

50%

$308

$153

$84.9

$20.5

(21%)

(20%)

March

62%

$305

$188

$116.2

$38.8

(9%)

(10%)

Q1 2022

48%

$297

$144

$258.0

$56.2

(23%)

(23%)

April

68%

$319

$218

$128.3

$46.6

(3%)

(4%)

May

67%

$314

$210

$129.4

$42.9

(6%)

(8%)

June

73%

$323

$236

$138.1

$49.3

(1%)

(3%)

Q2 2022

69%

$319

$221

$395.7

$138.8

(3%)

(5%)

July

74%

$334

$246

$142.3

$50.4

4%

3%

August

71%

$309

$219

$128.2

$37.4

(2%)

(3%)

September

73%

$318

$234

$133.4

$43.0

5%

5%

Q3 2022

73%

$321

$233

$403.9

$130.9

2%

1%

October(F)

73%

$310

$226

$131.6

$41.2

(1%)

(3%)

hotel ziggy

hotel zelos san francisco

Note: Dollars in millions, except for ADR and RevPAR.

(1) Includes information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of November 21, 2022, except 1 Hotel San Francisco (which is excluded from January-December given the property's closure

for renovation), Inn on Fifth (which is excluded from January-March given the property's acquisition on May 11), and Newport Harbor Island Resort (which is excluded from January-June given

the property's acquisition on June 23). Additionally, following their sales, The Marker San Francisco is excluded from April-December, Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square Hotel is excluded

4

from July-December, Hotel Spero is excluded from July-December, and Vintage Portland is excluded from July-December. LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club is excluded from October-December

given the property's closure due to Hurricane Ian.

P E B B L E B R O O K U P D A T E O N R E C E N T O P E R A T I N G T R E N D S

Weekly Operating Trends: Urban Portfolio Improving

Demand at the Company's urban hotels remained healthy in October, due to transient and group demand. Group, transient and convention demand continues to improve throughout the Company's urban markets. Urban ADRs continue to recover, with non-holiday weeks demonstrating healthy premiums to 2019. Business travel demand is expected to decline through the end of the year due to the normal seasonal slowdown in travel.

Weekly Urban Portfolio(1)

Week

2022

2022

2019

2022 Room

Ended

Occ

ADR

ADR

Revenue(2)

Aug 28

71%

$263

$254

$12.8

Sep 4(3)

68%

$264

$243

$12.3

Sep 11(3)

67%

$271

$250

$12.4

Sep 18

84%

$308

$283

$17.8

Sep 25

80%

$319

$294

$17.2

Oct 2(3)

74%

$288

$285

$14.5

Oct 8(3)

74%

$296

$257

$14.8

Oct 16

78%

$302

$273

$16.0

Oct 23

79%

$301

$287

$16.0

Oct 30(3)

73%

$290

$290

$14.3

Nov 6(3)

70%

$270

$241

$12.8

Nov 13

72%

$274

$270

$13.3

the liberty, a luxury collection hotel, boston

(1)

Includes information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of November 21, 2022, excluding its resorts listed on the following slide.

5

(2)

Dollars in millions.

(3)

Holiday impact.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 12:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
07:31aPebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update
BU
07:20aPebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends
PU
11/07Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Publishes Fourth Annual ESG Report
BU
11/01Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $22 From $24, Maintain..
MT
10/28Transcript : Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q3 Adjusted FFO, Revenue Rise; Issues Guidance
MT
10/27PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
10/27Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 402 M - -
Net income 2022 -97,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,6x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 101 M 2 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,98 $
Average target price 20,95 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond D. Martz CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Fisher Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Susan Patterson Vice President-Administration
Michael J. Schall Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST-28.57%2 101
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.7.27%31 641
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.5.41%13 106
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.3.04%12 912
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-1.53%4 936
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.1.98%3 768