Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends
12/20/2022 | 04:25pm EST
Pebblebrook Update on Recent Operating Trends
December 2022
Forward-Looking Statements
Updates on Portfolio and Operating Trends
While November's Same-Property operating results significantly exceeded last year's performance, they were below our outlook due to a negative impact from Hurricane Nicole in the first half of November and weaker business and leisure demand than expected during the second half of the month. For November, Same- Property occupancy was 59% vs. 78% for November 2019. Same-Property RevPAR was down 12% to the comparable period in 2019, with Same-Property ADR up 16% and Same-Property EBITDA down 38% vs. 2019.
The weeks before and after the Thanksgiving holiday were softer than expected for both group and transient business demand. In addition, the Company's resorts in the southeast experienced moderate disruptions, cancellations, and slower pickup due to Hurricane Nicole.
Flow-throughto EBITDA in November was negatively impacted by success in staffing up and filling open positions and by higher-than-expected bonuses and incentive compensation at the property level. While the first two weeks of December experienced a significant positive snapback in demand, hotel demand for the remaining days leading to the holidays has also been slower than forecast primarily due to a softer pickup of business travel, which we believe may relate to new seasonal patterns around holidays due to hybrid work.
However, the portfolio's rate premiums vs. 2019 remain strong, which is encouraging.
Pebblebrook continues to complete major repair and remediation work at the 189-room LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club in Naples, Florida. Portions of the resort and guestrooms are currently targeted to be restored and reopened in Q1 2023, however, there are many issues outside of our control that could delay the re- opening. The resort is expected to be remediated and restored later in 2023. The Company has negotiated an installment of $25.0 million of insurance proceeds for restoration work at the resort.
Updated Outlook
As a result of recent operating trends, the Company is adjusting its Q4 outlook as follows:
Q4 2022 Outlook(1)
Variance to Prior Outlook
as of 12/20/2022
Low
High
Low
High
Net Income (Loss)
($39.9)
($35.9)
($7.7)
($11.7)
Adjusted EBITDAre
$52.0
$56.0
($11.8)
($15.8)
Adjusted FFO
$16.5
$20.5
($7.7)
($11.7)
Adjusted FFO per diluted share
$0.13
$0.16
($0.05)
($0.08)
Same Property RevPAR
$173
$175
($10)
($13)
Same-Property RevPAR vs. 2019
(8.0%)
(7.0%)
(5.0%)
(7.0%)
Same-Property RevPAR vs. 2021
25.2%
26.6%
(6.9%)
(9.6%)
Same-Property EBITDA
$61.0
$65.0
($14.0)
($18.0)
Same-Property EBITDA vs. 2019
(31.6%)
(27.1%)
(15.7%)
(20.1%)
Note: Dollars in millions, except for ADR, RevPAR and Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share.
4
(1) See the Company's press release dated December 20, 2022 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Net Income and details as to which hotels are included in Same-Property
RevPAR and EBITDA.
Recent Operating Trends
Quarter to date through early December, our urban markets continue to significantly outperform last year's fourth quarter, though sequentially, November softened compared to Q4 2019. Stronger urban performance compared to 2019 has been led by our properties in Boston, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Miami. Pebblebrook's west coast resorts have continued to exhibit healthy group and transient demand trends, outpacing the Company's southeast resorts. Hotel EBITDA in November was negatively impacted by success in staffing up and
filling previously vacant positions, and by higher than forecasted performance bonuses at the property level.
Variance to 2019
2022 Same-Property
Occ
ADR
RevPAR
Total
Hotel
Total
RevPAR
Portfolio(1)
Revenue
EBITDA
Revenue
January
34%
$269
$91
$57.0
($3.1)
(44%)
(44%)
February
50%
$308
$153
$84.9
$20.5
(21%)
(20%)
March
62%
$305
$188
$116.2
$38.8
(9%)
(10%)
Q1 2022
48%
$297
$144
$258.0
$56.2
(23%)
(23%)
April
68%
$319
$218
$128.3
$46.6
(3%)
(4%)
May
67%
$314
$210
$129.4
$42.9
(6%)
(8%)
June
73%
$323
$236
$138.1
$49.3
(1%)
(3%)
Q2 2022
69%
$319
$221
$395.7
$138.8
(3%)
(5%)
July
74%
$334
$246
$142.3
$50.4
4%
3%
August
71%
$309
$219
$128.2
$37.4
(2%)
(3%)
September
73%
$318
$234
$133.4
$43.0
5%
5%
Q3 2022
73%
$321
$233
$403.9
$130.9
2%
1%
October(F)
73%
$310
$226
$131.6
$41.2
(1%)
(3%)
November(F)
59%
$280
$166
$95.5
$17.4
(10%)
(12%)
Note: Dollars in millions, except for ADR and RevPAR.
(1) Includes information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of December 20, 2022, except 1 Hotel San Francisco (which is excluded from January-December given the property's closure
for renovation), Inn on Fifth (which is excluded from January-March given the property's acquisition on May 11), and Newport Harbor Island Resort (which is excluded from January-June given
the property's acquisition on June 23). Additionally, following their sales, The Marker San Francisco is excluded from April-December, Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square Hotel is excluded
5
from July-December, Hotel Spero is excluded from July-December, and Vintage Portland is excluded from July-December. LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club is excluded from October-December
given the property's closure due to Hurricane Ian.
