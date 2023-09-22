margaritaville hollywood beach resort
Pebblebrook Update on Recent Operating Trends
September 2023
P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON RECEN T OP ERA TI N G TREN DS
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.
The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document.
The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved.
Investor Inquiries:
Raymond D. Martz
Chief Financial Officer
- 507-1330rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com
le parc suite hotel
hotel zena washington dc
2
P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON RECEN T OP ERA TI N G TREN DS
Updates on Capital Market Activities and Operating Trends
- Impact of Tropical Storm Hillary and Hurricane Idalia: Our hotels in San Diego and Los Angeles did not suffer any significant physical damage from Tropical Storm Hilary, which made landfall in Southern California on August 21. Similarly, our resorts in Southern Florida and Georgia did not sustain any significant physical damage from Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on August 30. However, these storms caused weather-related cancellations, early check-outs, reduced short-term pickup, and one-timerepair/clean-up and remediation expenses. As a result, we estimate hotel revenues were reduced by $3.5 million and hotel EBITDA was reduced by $2.5 million from late August through early September.
- Q3 operating and financial results remain in line with expectations: Despite the negative disruption caused by the two named storms during the quarter, the Company's Q3 outlook for Same-Property RevPAR, Same-Property EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO remain within the respective ranges previously provided in the Q3 outlook. Among the
Company's urban markets, Los Angeles, Washington DC, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago continue to experience recovering demand, driving increases in both occupancy and RevPAR. While portfolio Same-Property RevPAR declined 1% year-over-year in August, it would have achieved an increase of over 1% without the impact of the named storms.
- Successful refinancing of Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort: On September 7, the Company refinanced the mortgage on Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, extending the debt maturity and preserving liquidity. The $140.0 million loan has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options. The Company used interest rate swaps to effectively fix the interest on the loan at 7.0%. This is one of just two mortgages throughout the portfolio, and the other mortgage doesn't mature until 2028.
paradise point resort & spa
3
P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON RECEN T OP ERA TI N G TREN DS
Recent Operating Trends
- Portfolio Trends: August Same-Property RevPAR declined 1% year-over-year, primarily due to the negative impact of Tropical Storm Hillary and Hurricane Idalia, which caused over 200 bps of impact. Same-Property EBITDA declined 1%. Excluding the impact of the named storms, the Company estimates that Same-Property EBITDA would have increased approximately 6% over the prior year period.
- Urban Operating Trends: August Same-Property Urban Total Revenues increased 7% year-over-year, driven by a continued rebound in business travel, both group and transient, and improving weekend leisure demand. Urban occupancy improved by approximately 500 basis points versus the prior year while rates remained relatively flat.
- Resort Operating Trends: Due in part to the impact of the named storms, August Same-Property Resort Occupancy decreased approximately 6% compared to the prior year, while rates declined 11%. Despite the nominal decline in
ADR, rates across the Company's resort portfolio remain buoyant versus pre-pandemic levels, up 40% over 2019.
Variance to 2022
2023 Same-Property
Occ
ADR
RevPAR
Total
Hotel
RevPAR
Total
Hotel
Portfolio(1)
Revenue
EBITDA
Revenue
EBITDA
January
47%
$287
$136
$80.8
$6.0
50%
59%
-
February
60%
$293
$175
$93.0
$18.7
14%
20%
6%
March
67%
$303
$202
$115.9
$34.6
7%
10%
1%
Q1 2023
58%
$295
$171
$289.7
$59.3
19%
24%
25%
April
71%
$308
$219
$116.9
$34.6
(0%)
1%
(16%)
May
72%
$303
$216
$122.2
$37.3
1%
3%
(5%)
June
77%
$312
$241
$128.4
$38.8
(1%)
(1%)
(17%)
Q2 2023
73%
$308
$225
$367.5
$110.7
(0%)
1%
(13%)
July(E)(2)
77%
$320
$246
$135.6
$41.5
(0%)
0%
(10%)
August(E)(2)
74%
$298
$219
$121.7
$34.7
(1%)
(1%)
(1%)
Note: Dollars in millions, except for ADR and RevPAR.
(1)
Includes information for all the hotels the Company owned as of September 22, 2023, except for the following: 1 Hotel San Francisco (excluded from Jan - Jun); LaPlaya Beach Resort &
4
Club (excluded entirely); Hotel Monaco Seattle (included in Jan - Mar, but excluded from Apr - Aug); Hotel Vintage Seattle (included in Jan - Mar, but excluded from Apr - Aug); Westin
Michigan Avenue Retail Parcel (included in Jan - Mar, but excluded from Apr - Aug).
(2)
Information presented is preliminary and remains subject to change.
P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON RECEN T OP ERA TI N G TREN DS
Balance Sheet, Maturity Schedule & Fixed/Floating Allocation
Debt and Convertible Notes Maturity Schedule(1)
$750(2)
Current Debt
Amount
Weighted
% of
Interest Rate
Total Debt
Fixed
$1,113.5
4.7%
47%
Convertible Notes
750.0
1.8%
31%
7.4%
22%
$460
$462
$460
Floating
515.0
Total / Wtd. Avg
$2,378.5
4.3%
100%
Floating
Fixed
% Fixed of Total
$199(3)
Rate Debt
Rate Debt
at Year-End
2023
$413
$1,966
83%
713
1,666
70%
$48
2024
2025
915
1,463.5
62%
2,155
223.5
9%
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2026
2,320
58.5
2%
2027
Bank Term Loan / Facility (4)
Mortgage Debt
2,379
-
-
2028
Unsecured Notes(5)
Convertible Notes
1 hotel san francisco
- Debt balances shown in millions; current as of September 7, 2023.
- The Convertible Notes have an initial conversion rate of 39.2549 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $25.47 per common share.
The Convertible Notes mature in December 2026.
5
(3)
The Maturity date of September 2028 assumes the Company chooses to exercise its two one-year options to extend the maturity of the loan on Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.
(4)
Bank Term Loans/Facility mature in October of each respective year.
(5)
Unsecured Private Placement Notes mature in December of each respective year.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 11:09:08 UTC.