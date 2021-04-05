Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Investor Presentation April 2021 HIGH RESOLUTION
Investor Presentation
April 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.
The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved.
Investor Inquiries:
Raymond D. Martz
Chief Financial Officer
507-1330rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com
Reasons to Invest in Pebblebrook
Focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts
Diversified portfolio in key gateway cities and resort markets
Relentless approach to avant-gardedesign,
asset management and capital allocation
Positioned for superior growth
Proven track record of delivering superior returns
to our shareholders
The Premier Lifestyle Lodging REIT
Pebblebrook's lifestyle hotels and resorts are naturally oriented toward leisure, which is currently beneficial since most travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic are leisure customers
Historical Segmentation
EBITDA Contribution by Hotel Type
Redevelopments/Renovations
25%
19%
19%
40%
35%
37
62%
Leisure Transient
Unique Lifestyle Resorts
Hotels
Corporate Transient
Urban Lifestyle
Redeveloped/Renovated
Since 2015
Group
Urban Major Brand
focus on unique, experiential, lifestyle urban hotels and resorts
