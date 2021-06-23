Log in
    PEB   US70509V1008

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST

(PEB)
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends

06/23/2021 | 07:07am EDT
le parc suite hotel

Pebblebrook Update on Recent Operating Trends

June 2021

P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON RECEN T OP ERA TI N G TREN DS

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (the "Company") business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions, estimates and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. If a change occurs, the Company's business, prospects, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning the Company's securities. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any of the information in this document.

The following presentation includes financial projections and forward-looking statements. These projections and forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates developed by the Company and actual results may vary from the projections and such variations may be material. This presentation includes estimates and the Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of these estimates. Additionally, this presentation should not be relied upon or regarded as a representation by the Company, management or its employees that the forward-looking statements, or beliefs, assumptions, estimates or expectations of future performance underlying them, will be achieved.

Investor Inquiries:

Raymond D. Martz

Chief Financial Officer

  rmartz@pebblebrookhotels.com

l'auberge del mar

skamania lodge

2

P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON RECEN T OP ERA TI N G TREN DS

Updates on Operating Trends, Portfolio and Liquidity

  • Operating trends are improving every week, with leisure demand continuing to show robust growth and business travel recovering
  • The Company currently has only two temporarily suspended hotels, with Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square reopening in the next 30 days and being offered for sale and Hotel Vitale staying closed through year- end 2021 for its transformative redevelopment into 1 Hotel San Francisco
  • On June 23, 2021, the Company announced that it executed a contract to acquire the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida for $270 million; the acquisition is anticipated to be funded from existing cash on hand and is targeted to be completed by the end of Q3 2021
  • As of mid-June 2021, the Company estimates that it has total liquidity of approximately $970 million, which includes the $19.0 million of net proceeds from the June 10 sale of The Roger New York and $643.2 million available on the Company's $650.0 million credit facility
  • The Company expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDAre in Q2 2021 and positive Adjusted FFO in Q3 2021

laplaya beach resort & club

3

P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON RECEN T OP ERA TI N G TREN DS

Recent Operating Trends

Demand trends strengthened substantially beginning in February, and provided that health trends continue to improve, the Company believes that occupancy and EBITDA will continue to recover throughout 2021 and beyond. The Company's total portfolio achieved positive EBITDA in March, over $3 million of EBITDA in April and over $8 million of EBITDA in May, and it expects June's EBITDA to grow substantially from May.

Open Portfolio

Open

Occ

ADR

RevPAR

EBITDA

Total

Total Revenue

(Nominal)

Hotels(1)

Revenue

Variance to 2019

January '21

37

19%

$224

$43

($6.3)

$18.0

(73%)

February '21

38

27%

$241

$65

($1.5)

$24.9

(68%)

March '21

39

35%

$245

$85

$6.0

$37.1

(59%)

April '21 (F)

44

38%

$239

$90

$5.6

$42.5

(60%)

May '21 (F)

49

38%

$246

$93

$9.1

$53.6

(57%)

Total Portfolio

Hotels

Occ

ADR

RevPAR

EBITDA

Total

Total Revenue

(Nominal)(2)

Revenue

Variance to 2019

January '21

51

13%

$226

$30

($10.6)

$19.4

(80%)

February '21

51

20%

$241

$47

($5.4)

$26.0

(74%)

March '21

51

26%

$245

$63

$1.8

$38.1

(68%)

April '21 (F)

51

32%

$239

$75

$3.4

$43.1

(66%)

May '21 (F)

51

37%

$246

$91

$8.4

$53.7

(59%)

hotel zena washington dc

Note: Dollars in millions, except for ADR and RevPAR.

4

(1)

Represents properties at which operations were not temporarily suspended for more than half of each respective month.

(2)

Includes information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of June 23, 2021.

P EBBLEBROOK UP DA TE ON RECEN T OP ERA TI N G TREN DS

Weekly Operating Trends for Total Property Portfolio

For the week ended June 20, Pebblebrook's hotels and resorts ran at 48% occupancy and a $252 average rate, and Pebblebrook's resorts ran at 77% occupancy and a $398 average rate, continuing to produce significant ADR premiums to the same periods in 2019. Weekly room revenue has more than doubled since the second week of March 2021. For the week ended June 27, occupancy is expected to increase to the low to mid-50s.

Total Hotel & Resort Portfolio(1)

Total Resort Portfolio(2)

Week

Open

2021

2021

2019

2021 Room

Week

Open

2021

2021

2019

2021 Room

Ended

Properties

Occ

ADR

ADR

Revenue(3)

Ended

Resorts

Occ

ADR

ADR

Revenue(3)

Mar 14

38

23%

$245

$260

$5.0

Mar 14

8

49%

$428

$323

$2.8

Mar 21

39

29%

$243

$253

$6.1

Mar 21

8

60%

$417

$334

$3.4

Mar 28

40

31%

$242

$255

$6.7

Mar 28

8

72%

$385

$326

$3.7

Apr 4(4)

44

35%

$242

$260

$7.5

Apr 4(4)

8

79%

$388

$308

$4.1

Apr 11(4)

44

35%

$241

$297

$7.4

Apr 11(4)

8

79%

$371

$302

$3.9

Apr 18

44

29%

$236

$249

$6.2

Apr 18

8

61%

$372

$307

$3.0

Apr 25

44

30%

$232

$258

$6.1

Apr 25

8

58%

$365

$285

$2.8

May 2

48

30%

$231

$272

$6.2

May 2

8

56%

$356

$276

$2.7

May 9

48

31%

$238

$265

$6.4

May 9

8

58%

$363

$259

$2.8

May 16

49

35%

$237

$294

$7.2

May 16

8

59%

$356

$263

$2.8

May 23

49

39%

$234

$257

$8.1

May 23

8

67%

$351

$274

$3.1

May 30(4)

49

46%

$256

$244

$10.4

May 30(4)

8

74%

$412

$244

$4.0

Jun 6

49

37%

$243

$282

$7.8

Jun 6

8

61%

$375

$251

$3.1

Jun 13

49

45%

$248

$276

$9.9

Jun 13

8

69%

$387

$273

$3.6

Jun 20

49

48%

$252

$270

$10.6

Jun 20

8

77%

$398

$265

$4.1

(1) Includes information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of June 23, 2021.

(2) Includes Chaminade Resort & Spa, LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, L'Auberge Del Mar, Paradise Point Resort & Spa, San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Skamania Lodge, Southernmost Beach

Resort and The Marker Key West Harbor Resort.

5

(3) Dollars in millions.

(4) Holiday impact.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
