Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Update on Recent Operating Trends
06/23/2021 | 07:07am EDT
Pebblebrook Update on Recent Operating Trends
June 2021
Updates on Operating Trends, Portfolio and Liquidity
Operating trends are improving every week, with leisure demand continuing to show robust growth and business travel recovering
The Company currently has only two temporarily suspended hotels, with Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square reopening in the next 30 days and being offered for sale and Hotel Vitale staying closed through year- end 2021 for its transformative redevelopment into 1 Hotel San Francisco
On June 23, 2021, the Company announced that it executed a contract to acquire the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida for $270 million; the acquisition is anticipated to be funded from existing cash on hand and is targeted to be completed by the end of Q3 2021
As of mid-June 2021, the Company estimates that it has total liquidity of approximately $970 million, which includes the $19.0 million of net proceeds from the June 10 sale of The Roger New York and $643.2 million available on the Company's $650.0 million credit facility
The Company expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDAre in Q2 2021 and positive Adjusted FFO in Q3 2021
Recent Operating Trends
Demand trends strengthened substantially beginning in February, and provided that health trends continue to improve, the Company believes that occupancy and EBITDA will continue to recover throughout 2021 and beyond. The Company's total portfolio achieved positive EBITDA in March, over $3 million of EBITDA in April and over $8 million of EBITDA in May, and it expects June's EBITDA to grow substantially from May.
Open Portfolio
Open
Occ
ADR
RevPAR
EBITDA
Total
Total Revenue
(Nominal)
Hotels(1)
Revenue
Variance to 2019
January '21
37
19%
$224
$43
($6.3)
$18.0
(73%)
February '21
38
27%
$241
$65
($1.5)
$24.9
(68%)
March '21
39
35%
$245
$85
$6.0
$37.1
(59%)
April '21 (F)
44
38%
$239
$90
$5.6
$42.5
(60%)
May '21 (F)
49
38%
$246
$93
$9.1
$53.6
(57%)
Total Portfolio
Hotels
Occ
ADR
RevPAR
EBITDA
Total
Total Revenue
(Nominal)(2)
Revenue
Variance to 2019
January '21
51
13%
$226
$30
($10.6)
$19.4
(80%)
February '21
51
20%
$241
$47
($5.4)
$26.0
(74%)
March '21
51
26%
$245
$63
$1.8
$38.1
(68%)
April '21 (F)
51
32%
$239
$75
$3.4
$43.1
(66%)
May '21 (F)
51
37%
$246
$91
$8.4
$53.7
(59%)
Note: Dollars in millions, except for ADR and RevPAR.
(1)
Represents properties at which operations were not temporarily suspended for more than half of each respective month.
(2)
Includes information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of June 23, 2021.
Weekly Operating Trends for Total Property Portfolio
For the week ended June 20, Pebblebrook's hotels and resorts ran at 48% occupancy and a $252 average rate, and Pebblebrook's resorts ran at 77% occupancy and a $398 average rate, continuing to produce significant ADR premiums to the same periods in 2019. Weekly room revenue has more than doubled since the second week of March 2021. For the week ended June 27, occupancy is expected to increase to the low to mid-50s.
Total Hotel & Resort Portfolio(1)
Total Resort Portfolio(2)
Week
Open
2021
2021
2019
2021 Room
Week
Open
2021
2021
2019
2021 Room
Ended
Properties
Occ
ADR
ADR
Revenue(3)
Ended
Resorts
Occ
ADR
ADR
Revenue(3)
Mar 14
38
23%
$245
$260
$5.0
Mar 14
8
49%
$428
$323
$2.8
Mar 21
39
29%
$243
$253
$6.1
Mar 21
8
60%
$417
$334
$3.4
Mar 28
40
31%
$242
$255
$6.7
Mar 28
8
72%
$385
$326
$3.7
Apr 4(4)
44
35%
$242
$260
$7.5
Apr 4(4)
8
79%
$388
$308
$4.1
Apr 11(4)
44
35%
$241
$297
$7.4
Apr 11(4)
8
79%
$371
$302
$3.9
Apr 18
44
29%
$236
$249
$6.2
Apr 18
8
61%
$372
$307
$3.0
Apr 25
44
30%
$232
$258
$6.1
Apr 25
8
58%
$365
$285
$2.8
May 2
48
30%
$231
$272
$6.2
May 2
8
56%
$356
$276
$2.7
May 9
48
31%
$238
$265
$6.4
May 9
8
58%
$363
$259
$2.8
May 16
49
35%
$237
$294
$7.2
May 16
8
59%
$356
$263
$2.8
May 23
49
39%
$234
$257
$8.1
May 23
8
67%
$351
$274
$3.1
May 30(4)
49
46%
$256
$244
$10.4
May 30(4)
8
74%
$412
$244
$4.0
Jun 6
49
37%
$243
$282
$7.8
Jun 6
8
61%
$375
$251
$3.1
Jun 13
49
45%
$248
$276
$9.9
Jun 13
8
69%
$387
$273
$3.6
Jun 20
49
48%
$252
$270
$10.6
Jun 20
8
77%
$398
$265
$4.1
(1) Includes information for all of the hotels the Company owned as of June 23, 2021.
(2) Includes Chaminade Resort & Spa, LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, L'Auberge Del Mar, Paradise Point Resort & Spa, San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Skamania Lodge, Southernmost Beach
Resort and The Marker Key West Harbor Resort.
(3) Dollars in millions.
(4) Holiday impact.
