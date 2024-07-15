Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that four of its high quality, upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts, were featured in Travel + Leisure’s 2024 World’s Best Awards, winning five awards in total.

“We’re extremely proud to have so many of our properties deemed amongst Travel + Leisure’s most prestigious and sought-after hotels,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “We are pleased to see that customers appreciate and reward the major renovations and redevelopments we’ve recently completed, elevating our portfolio and adding amenities and experiential, high-end offerings for both business and leisure travelers.”

A full list of the hotels and resorts awarded Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best 2024 is below:

Readers’ 5 Favorite Hotels in San Francisco

Placing #1: Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf

Readers’ 15 Favorite Hotels in Los Angeles

Placing #6: Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Readers’ 15 Favorite City Hotels in the Continental U.S.

Placing #15: Viceroy Washington DC

Readers’ 10 Favorite Hotels in Washington DC

Placing #2: Viceroy Washington DC

Placing #5: Hotel Zena Washington DC

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.

All information in this press release is as of July 15, 2024. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this press release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715667428/en/