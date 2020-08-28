PEC : Full Yearly Results

SECOND HALF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
The Directors are pleased to announce the operating results of the Group and the Company for the period ended 30 June 2020.
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS
1(a)(i) An income statement (for the Group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Results for second half ("2H") and full year ("FY") ended 30 June 2020:
Group
2H 2020
2H 2019
Change
S$'000
S$'000
%
Revenue
202,771
191,893
6%
Cost of sales
(170,082)
(150,568)
13%
Gross profit
32,689
41,325
(21%)
Gross profit margin
16%
22%
Other operating income
5,446
3,094
76%
Administrative expenses
(12,534)
(13,034)
(4%)
Other operating expenses
(74,795)
(24,899)
200%
Finance expenses
(734)
(252)
191%
Share of results of associate
428
33
1197%
(Loss)/profit before taxation
(49,500)
6,267
NM
Income tax expense
(2,660)
(1,492)
78%
(Loss)/profit after taxation
(52,160)
4,775
NM
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(51,225)
3,904
NM
Non-controlling interests
(935)
871
NM
(52,160)
4,775
NM
Other comprehensive income:
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in fair value reserve
1
(2)
NM
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation
2,147
(465)
(562%)
Total other comprehensive
income for the period, net of tax
2,148
(467)
(560%)
Total comprehensive income
for the period
(50,012)
4,308
NM
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(49,298)
3,456
NM
Non-controlling interests
(714)
852
NM
(50,012)
4,308
NM
Denotes: NM - not meaningful
Group
FY 2020
FY 2019
Change
S$'000
S$'000
%
495,067
392,724
26%
(410,629)
(305,729)
34%
84,438
86,995
(3%)
17%
22%
7,385
4,412
67%
(28,551)
(27,886)
2%
(103,017)
(50,373)
105%
(1,181)
(377)
213%
635
159
299%
(40,291)
12,930
NM
(5,203)
(3,123)
67%
(45,494)
9,807
NM
(45,060)
8,281
NM
(434)
1,526
NM
(45,494)
9,807
Nm
1
(3)
NM
2,104
(1,944)
NM
2,105
(1,947)
NM
(43,389)
7,860
NM
(43,104)
6,653
NM
(285)
1,207
NM
(43,389)
7,860
NM
Page 1 of 20
PEC LTD.
21 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628144
Tel: 6268 9788 Fax: 6268 9488 www.peceng.com
Co. Reg. No: 198200079M
1(a)(ii) The income statement is arrived after crediting / (debiting) the following: -
Group
Group
2H 2020
2H 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Amortisation of land use rights
-
(12)
-
(24)
Amortisation of right-of-use assets
(1,737)
-
(2,607)
-
Amortisation of intangible assets
(8)
(9)
(17)
(74)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(6,417)
(6,113)
(12,407)
(11,922)
Depreciation of investment property
(77)
(78)
(155)
(159)
Share-based compensation expenses
-
(21)
-
(86)
(Impairment)/write back of impairment loss on financial
assets
(48,566)
861
(48,588)
479
Impairment loss on goodwill
(1,562)
-
(1,562)
-
Interest expense
(237)
(252)
(546)
(377)
Interest expense on lease liabilities
(427)
-
(565)
-
Interest expense on reinstatement cost
(70)
-
(70)
-
Exchange gain/(loss), net
2,206
(744)
1,050
(734)
(Loss)/gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net
(299)
(184)
362
(26)
Gain on disposal of investment property
-
94
-
183
Gain on disposal of intangible asset
3
20
3
142
Insurance claim
196
179
355
302
Interest income
602
558
1,100
932
Sundry income
278
641
709
830
Page 2 of 20
PEC LTD.
21 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628144
Tel: 6268 9788 Fax: 6268 9488 www.peceng.com
Co. Reg. No: 198200079M
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and Group), together with a comparative
statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Company
30 Jun 2020
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2020
30 Jun 2019
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
91,698
84,637
42,029
36,511
Investment property
5,782
5,943
-
-
Investment securities
1
4
1
4
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
42,222
54,093
Investment in an associate
5,450
4,945
354
354
Intangible assets
64
1,645
64
83
Land use rights
-
593
-
-
Prepayments
1,427
1,077
-
-
Deferred tax assets
965
2,291
965
282
Right-of-use assets
21,489
-
16,258
-
Trade receivables
44
1,014
-
-
126,920
102,149
101,893
91,327
Current assets
Contract assets
10,034
23,518
6,817
15,824
Accrued income
22,985
59,598
12,923
47,041
Inventories
443
321
-
-
Trade receivables
110,684
111,192
30,402
63,579
Other receivables and deposits
10,011
5,737
13,134
7,807
Prepayments
2,244
3,437
824
1,102
Capitalised contract costs
20,496
35,140
-
700
Amounts due from subsidiaries
-
-
4,406
5,536
Cash and short-term deposits
100,069
94,245
50,840
36,565
276,966
333,188
119,346
178,154
Total Assets
403,886
435,337
221,239
269,481
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Contract liabilities
66,640
57,797
4,377
11,650
Trade payables
26,294
27,439
12,485
30,339
Other payables and accruals
71,994
82,866
24,077
35,561
Provisions
6,887
3,950
3,889
2,536
Loans and borrowings
13,111
12,181
10,000
10,000
Deferred income
3,358
-
2,944
-
Lease liabilities
1,897
-
1,247
-
Income tax payable
1,469
1,604
265
1,087
191,650
185,837
59,284
91,173
Net current assets
85,316
147,351
60,062
86,981
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
2,774
1,238
2,634
1,238
Loans and borrowings
5,908
6,770
-
-
Lease liabilities
18,994
-
15,209
-
Deferred tax liabilities
518
525
-
-
28,194
8,533
17,843
1,238
Total Liabilities
219,844
194,370
77,127
92,411
Net assets
184,042
240,967
144,112
177,070
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
58,836
58,836
58,836
58,836
Treasury shares
(576)
(445)
(576)
(445)
Statutory reserve
2,481
2,481
-
-
Fair value reserve
(13)
(14)
(13)
(14)
Retained earnings
123,853
174,012
85,865
118,693
Premium paid on acquisition of non-controlling interests
(4,841)
(2,189)
-
-
Foreign currency translation reserve
750
(1,205)
-
-
180,490
231,476
144,112
177,070
Non-controlling interests
3,552
9,491
-
-
Total Equity
184,042
240,967
144,112
177,070
Total equity and liabilities
403,886
435,337
221,239
269,481
Page 3 of 20
PEC LTD.
21 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628144
Tel: 6268 9788 Fax: 6268 9488 www.peceng.com
Co. Reg. No: 198200079M
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of Group's borrowings and debt securities
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
As at 30 June 2020
As at 30 June 2019
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
5,008
10,000
2,181
10,000
Amount repayable after one year
As at 30 June 2020
As at 30 June 2019
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
24,902
-
6,770
-
Detail of any collateral
The Group's borrowings include loans and borrowings as well as lease liabilities. Certain of the Group's loans and borrowings were secured over corporate guarantee and certain property, plant and equipment and deposits.
Page 4 of 20
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.