PEC : Full Yearly Results

SECOND HALF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

The Directors are pleased to announce the operating results of the Group and the Company for the period ended 30 June 2020.

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a)(i) An income statement (for the Group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.