Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  PEC Ltd.    IX2   SG1Y45946619

PEC LTD.

(IX2)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/27
0.425 SGD   +1.19%
07:14aPEC : Full Yearly Results
PU
08/20PEC : Profit Warning For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020
PU
08/11PEC : Ongoing Investigations On Misappropriation Of Monies At A Subsidiary In China
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PEC : Full Yearly Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 07:14am EDT

PEC LTD.

21 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628144

Tel: 6268 9788 Fax: 6268 9488 www.peceng.com

Co. Reg. No: 198200079M

SECOND HALF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

The Directors are pleased to announce the operating results of the Group and the Company for the period ended 30 June 2020.

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a)(i) An income statement (for the Group) together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Results for second half ("2H") and full year ("FY") ended 30 June 2020:

Group

2H 2020

2H 2019

Change

S$'000

S$'000

%

Revenue

202,771

191,893

6%

Cost of sales

(170,082)

(150,568)

13%

Gross profit

32,689

41,325

(21%)

Gross profit margin

16%

22%

Other operating income

5,446

3,094

76%

Administrative expenses

(12,534)

(13,034)

(4%)

Other operating expenses

(74,795)

(24,899)

200%

Finance expenses

(734)

(252)

191%

Share of results of associate

428

33

1197%

(Loss)/profit before taxation

(49,500)

6,267

NM

Income tax expense

(2,660)

(1,492)

78%

(Loss)/profit after taxation

(52,160)

4,775

NM

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(51,225)

3,904

NM

Non-controlling interests

(935)

871

NM

(52,160)

4,775

NM

Other comprehensive income:

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in fair value reserve

1

(2)

NM

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation

2,147

(465)

(562%)

Total other comprehensive

income for the period, net of tax

2,148

(467)

(560%)

Total comprehensive income

for the period

(50,012)

4,308

NM

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(49,298)

3,456

NM

Non-controlling interests

(714)

852

NM

(50,012)

4,308

NM

Denotes: NM - not meaningful

Group

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change

S$'000

S$'000

%

495,067

392,724

26%

(410,629)

(305,729)

34%

84,438

86,995

(3%)

17%

22%

7,385

4,412

67%

(28,551)

(27,886)

2%

(103,017)

(50,373)

105%

(1,181)

(377)

213%

635

159

299%

(40,291)

12,930

NM

(5,203)

(3,123)

67%

(45,494)

9,807

NM

(45,060)

8,281

NM

(434)

1,526

NM

(45,494)

9,807

Nm

1

(3)

NM

2,104

(1,944)

NM

2,105

(1,947)

NM

(43,389)

7,860

NM

(43,104)

6,653

NM

(285)

1,207

NM

(43,389)

7,860

NM

Page 1 of 20

PEC LTD.

21 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628144

Tel: 6268 9788 Fax: 6268 9488 www.peceng.com

Co. Reg. No: 198200079M

1(a)(ii) The income statement is arrived after crediting / (debiting) the following: -

Group

Group

2H 2020

2H 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Amortisation of land use rights

-

(12)

-

(24)

Amortisation of right-of-use assets

(1,737)

-

(2,607)

-

Amortisation of intangible assets

(8)

(9)

(17)

(74)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(6,417)

(6,113)

(12,407)

(11,922)

Depreciation of investment property

(77)

(78)

(155)

(159)

Share-based compensation expenses

-

(21)

-

(86)

(Impairment)/write back of impairment loss on financial

assets

(48,566)

861

(48,588)

479

Impairment loss on goodwill

(1,562)

-

(1,562)

-

Interest expense

(237)

(252)

(546)

(377)

Interest expense on lease liabilities

(427)

-

(565)

-

Interest expense on reinstatement cost

(70)

-

(70)

-

Exchange gain/(loss), net

2,206

(744)

1,050

(734)

(Loss)/gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

(299)

(184)

362

(26)

Gain on disposal of investment property

-

94

-

183

Gain on disposal of intangible asset

3

20

3

142

Insurance claim

196

179

355

302

Interest income

602

558

1,100

932

Sundry income

278

641

709

830

Page 2 of 20

PEC LTD.

21 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628144

Tel: 6268 9788 Fax: 6268 9488 www.peceng.com

Co. Reg. No: 198200079M

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and Group), together with a comparative

statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

30 Jun 2020

30 Jun 2019

30 Jun 2020

30 Jun 2019

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

91,698

84,637

42,029

36,511

Investment property

5,782

5,943

-

-

Investment securities

1

4

1

4

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

42,222

54,093

Investment in an associate

5,450

4,945

354

354

Intangible assets

64

1,645

64

83

Land use rights

-

593

-

-

Prepayments

1,427

1,077

-

-

Deferred tax assets

965

2,291

965

282

Right-of-use assets

21,489

-

16,258

-

Trade receivables

44

1,014

-

-

126,920

102,149

101,893

91,327

Current assets

Contract assets

10,034

23,518

6,817

15,824

Accrued income

22,985

59,598

12,923

47,041

Inventories

443

321

-

-

Trade receivables

110,684

111,192

30,402

63,579

Other receivables and deposits

10,011

5,737

13,134

7,807

Prepayments

2,244

3,437

824

1,102

Capitalised contract costs

20,496

35,140

-

700

Amounts due from subsidiaries

-

-

4,406

5,536

Cash and short-term deposits

100,069

94,245

50,840

36,565

276,966

333,188

119,346

178,154

Total Assets

403,886

435,337

221,239

269,481

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Contract liabilities

66,640

57,797

4,377

11,650

Trade payables

26,294

27,439

12,485

30,339

Other payables and accruals

71,994

82,866

24,077

35,561

Provisions

6,887

3,950

3,889

2,536

Loans and borrowings

13,111

12,181

10,000

10,000

Deferred income

3,358

-

2,944

-

Lease liabilities

1,897

-

1,247

-

Income tax payable

1,469

1,604

265

1,087

191,650

185,837

59,284

91,173

Net current assets

85,316

147,351

60,062

86,981

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

2,774

1,238

2,634

1,238

Loans and borrowings

5,908

6,770

-

-

Lease liabilities

18,994

-

15,209

-

Deferred tax liabilities

518

525

-

-

28,194

8,533

17,843

1,238

Total Liabilities

219,844

194,370

77,127

92,411

Net assets

184,042

240,967

144,112

177,070

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

58,836

58,836

58,836

58,836

Treasury shares

(576)

(445)

(576)

(445)

Statutory reserve

2,481

2,481

-

-

Fair value reserve

(13)

(14)

(13)

(14)

Retained earnings

123,853

174,012

85,865

118,693

Premium paid on acquisition of non-controlling interests

(4,841)

(2,189)

-

-

Foreign currency translation reserve

750

(1,205)

-

-

180,490

231,476

144,112

177,070

Non-controlling interests

3,552

9,491

-

-

Total Equity

184,042

240,967

144,112

177,070

Total equity and liabilities

403,886

435,337

221,239

269,481

Page 3 of 20

PEC LTD.

21 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628144

Tel: 6268 9788 Fax: 6268 9488 www.peceng.com

Co. Reg. No: 198200079M

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of Group's borrowings and debt securities

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

As at 30 June 2020

As at 30 June 2019

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

5,008

10,000

2,181

10,000

Amount repayable after one year

As at 30 June 2020

As at 30 June 2019

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

24,902

-

6,770

-

Detail of any collateral

The Group's borrowings include loans and borrowings as well as lease liabilities. Certain of the Group's loans and borrowings were secured over corporate guarantee and certain property, plant and equipment and deposits.

Page 4 of 20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PEC Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 11:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PEC LTD.
07:14aPEC : Full Yearly Results
PU
08/20PEC : Profit Warning For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020
PU
08/11PEC : Ongoing Investigations On Misappropriation Of Monies At A Subsidiary In Ch..
PU
04/07PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy - Back Notice
PU
04/06PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice
PU
03/25PEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-back Notice
PU
02/27Opioid companies say lawyers' fee demand threatens settlement talks
RE
02/13PEC : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
PU
01/07PEC : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Substantial Shareholder
PU
01/07PEC : Disclosure Of Interest/changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 393 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2019 8,28 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
Net cash 2019 75,3 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
Yield 2019 3,36%
Capitalization 108 M 79,2 M 79,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 911
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart PEC LTD.
Duration : Period :
PEC Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEC LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dompeling Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Poh Thim Ko Executive Chairman
Boon Chuan Toh Senior Director-Operations
Eng Mui Goh Finance Director
Catherine Teo Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEC LTD.-28.57%79
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-53.56%25 958
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-35.39%14 073
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-42.53%9 668
DIALOG GROUP6.96%4 983
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-51.82%4 687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group