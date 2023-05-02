Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MD   US58502B1061

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.

(MD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
14.33 USD    0.00%
06:14aPediatrix Medical Group : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:09aEarnings Flash (MD) PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $491M, vs. Street Est of $492.1M
MT
06:09aEarnings Flash (MD) PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP Reports Q1 EPS $0.23, vs. Street Est of $0.22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pediatrix Medical : 2023 – Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

05/02/2023 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2023

Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

$

14,206

Interest expense

10,390

Income tax provision

6,506

Depreciation and amortization expense

8,953

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

$

40,055

Disclaimer

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 10:05:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.
06:14aPediatrix Medical Group : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:09aEarnings Flash (MD) PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $491M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
06:09aEarnings Flash (MD) PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP Reports Q1 EPS $0.23, vs. Street Est of $0...
MT
06:06aPediatrix Medical : 2023 – Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
PU
06:06aPediatrix Medical : 2023 – Quarterly Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations
PU
06:02aPediatrix Medical Group Reports First Quarter Results
BU
04/26Pediatrix Medical Group 2023 First Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Tuesda..
BU
03/08James D. Swift, M.D., Elected to Pediatrix Board of Directors
BU
03/08Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
03/08Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 031 M - -
Net income 2023 117 M - -
Net Debt 2023 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 181 M 1 181 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 250
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,33 $
Average target price 17,07 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Swift Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Mark Richards Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Ordan Executive Chairman
Reese H. Clark Senior VP-Clinical Research & Education
Curtis B. Pickert Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.-3.57%1 181
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-20.71%94 567
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.18.36%78 128
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.47%27 431
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-2.47%20 348
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-10.84%15 623
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer