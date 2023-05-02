Pediatrix Medical : 2023 – Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
|
$
|
14,206
|
Interest expense
|
|
10,390
|
Income tax provision
|
|
6,506
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
8,953
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
|
$
|
40,055
|
|
|
