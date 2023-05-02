Pediatrix Medical : 2023 – Quarterly Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE

TO ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER DILUTED SHARE ("ADJUSTED EPS")

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 82,318 Income from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing operations per share attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 14,206 $ 0.17 Adjustments (1): Amortization (net of tax of $499) 1,496 0.02 Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $752) 2,257 0.03 Net impact from discrete tax events 720 0.01 Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 18,679 $ 0.23

(1)A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments.