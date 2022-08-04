Log in
    MD   US58502B1061

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC.

(MD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
22.39 USD   -1.28%
06:08aEarnings Flash (MD) PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP Reports Q2 Revenue $486M
MT
06:08aEarnings Flash (MD) PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP Reports Q2 EPS $0.47
MT
06:04aPediatrix Medical Group Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
Pediatrix Medical Group Reports Second Quarter Results

08/04/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.36 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.47.

For the 2022 second quarter, Pediatrix reported the following results from continuing operations:

  • Net revenue of $486 million;
  • Income from continuing operations of $31 million; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $66 million.

“Our bottom line results reflected modest volume growth and continued operating efficiency,” said Mark S. Ordan, Chief Executive Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group. “Our formal return to the Pediatrix name and brand reflects our commitment to the highest quality care possible for women, babies and children, and that is where 100 percent of our efforts are focused.”

Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Pediatrix’s net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $486.0 million, compared to $473.0 million for the prior-year period. Pediatrix’s revenue growth was driven by net acquisition activity, modestly offset by an overall same-unit revenue decrease of 1.3 percent.

Same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume increased by 0.6 percent for the 2022 second quarter as compared to the prior-year period, with growth in neonatology and other pediatric services partially offset by slight declines in maternal-fetal medicine and pediatric cardiology services. Shown below are year-over-year percentage changes in certain same-unit volume statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. (Note: figures in the below table reflect contributions only to net patient service revenue and exclude other contributions to total same-unit revenue, including contract and administrative fees.)

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30, 2022

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Hospital-based patient services

 

0.7%

 

2.0%

Office-based patient services

 

0.7%

 

3.1%

 

 

 

 

 

Neonatology services (within hospital-based services):

 

 

 

 

 

Total births

 

0.0%

 

1.9%

Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) days

 

0.4%

 

1.3%

Same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors declined by 1.9 percent for the 2022 second quarter as compared to the prior-year period. This net decrease primarily reflects a modest decline in the percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors compared to the prior-year period and the timing of certain revenue cycle management transition activities, partially offset by increases in contract and administrative fees and funds received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. The percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors declined by approximately 120 basis points compared to the prior-year period. For the 2022 second quarter, the Company recorded $0.7 million of miscellaneous revenue from funds received under the CARES Act, which increased the Company’s same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors by 0.2 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

For the 2022 second quarter, practice salaries and benefits expense was $330.8 million, compared to $317.0 million for the prior-year period. This increase primarily reflects acquisitions completed over the past year.

For the 2022 second quarter, general and administrative expenses were $61.2 million, as compared to $71.0 million for the prior-year period. The net decrease of $9.8 million is primarily related to lower professional fees, including legal fees, as well as a net savings in revenue cycle management expenses.

For the second quarter of 2022, transformational and restructuring related expenses totaled $5.3 million, compared to $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The expense recorded during the second quarter of 2022 related predominantly to position eliminations.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and transformational and restructuring related expenses, was $65.6 million for the 2022 second quarter, compared to $65.5 million for the prior-year period. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Investment and other income was $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease primarily reflects the reimbursement received in the prior year period related to the transition services provided to the buyers of the Company’s divested medical groups.

Interest expense was $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease reflects lower total debt and lower interest rates from the Company’s previously-disclosed refinancing transactions completed during the first quarter of 2022.

Pediatrix generated income from continuing operations of $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the 2022 second quarter, based on a weighted average 85.6 million shares outstanding. This compares with income from continuing operations of $30.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the 2021 second quarter, based on a weighted average 85.9 million shares outstanding.

For the second quarter of 2022, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.47, compared to $0.41 for the second quarter of 2021. For these periods, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted income from continuing operations per common and common equivalent share excluding non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, transformational and restructuring related expenses, and discrete tax events, and for the prior year period also excludes the gain on sale of building.

Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Pediatrix generated revenue from continuing operations of $968.3 million, compared to $919.7 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $116.2 million, compared to $111.0 million for the prior year. Pediatrix generated income from continuing operations of $9.8 million, or $0.11 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, based on a weighted average 85.9 million shares outstanding, which compares to income from continuing operations of $35.9 million, or $0.42 per share, based on a weighted average 85.7 million shares outstanding for the first six months of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.79, compared to $0.65 in the same period of 2021.

Financial Position and Cash Flow – Continuing Operations

Pediatrix had cash and cash equivalents of $14.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $387.4 million on December 31, 2021, and net accounts receivable were $307.2 million. As previously disclosed, during the first quarter of 2022 the Company used cash on hand, together with proceeds from the new issuance of debt, to redeem its $1.0 billion in outstanding principal amount of 6.25% Senior Notes due 2027 and pay related fees and expenses.

For the second quarter of 2022, Pediatrix generated cash from continuing operations of $81.6 million, compared to $70.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company used $64.4 million to fund the repurchase of 3.3 million shares under the Company’s previously announced repurchase program, $6.6 million to fund capital expenditures and $3 million to fund one practice acquisition.

At June 30, 2022, Pediatrix had total debt outstanding of $800 million, consisting of its $400 million in 5.375% Senior Notes due 2030; $247 million in borrowings under its Term A Loan; and $153 million in borrowings under its revolving line of credit.

Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is provided in the financial tables of this press release.

2022 Outlook

Pediatrix anticipates that its 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, will be in a range of $260 million to $270 million. This outlook reflects Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2022 of $116.2 million.

Earnings Conference Call

Pediatrix will host an investor conference call to discuss the quarterly results at 9 a.m., ET today. The conference call Webcast may be accessed from the Company’s Website, www.pediatrix.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:45 p.m. ET today through midnight ET August 18, 2022 by dialing 866.207.1041, access Code 9245025. The replay will also be available at www.pediatrix.com.

ABOUT PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP

Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) is the nation’s leading provider of physician services. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians are committed to providing coordinated, compassionate and clinically excellent services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology complemented by more than 20 pediatric subspecialties, as well as a newly expanded area of pediatric primary and urgent care clinics. The group’s high-quality, evidence-based care is bolstered by significant investments in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives. The physician-led company was founded in 1979 as a single neonatology practice and today provides its highly specialized and often critical care services through more than 4,800 affiliated physicians and other clinicians in 37 states and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Pediatrix, visit www.pediatrix.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and the Pediatrix blog. Investment information can be found at www.pediatrix.com/investors.

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company’s management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, as well the Company’s current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the impact of the Company’s name change; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its financial condition and results of operations; the effects of economic conditions on the Company’s business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes thereto or a repeal thereof; the Company’s relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the impact of surprise billing legislation and its implementation; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its debt financing arrangements; the Company’s transition to a third-party revenue cycle management provider; the impact of the divestiture of the Company’s anesthesiology and radiology medical groups; the impact of management transitions; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions; the effects of share repurchases; and the effects of the Company’s transformation initiatives, including its reorientation on, and growth strategy for, its pediatrics and obstetrics business.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net revenue

 

$

486,033

 

 

$

472,959

 

 

$

968,262

 

 

$

919,712

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Practice salaries and benefits

 

 

330,757

 

 

 

317,035

 

 

 

673,912

 

 

 

636,047

 

Practice supplies and other operating expenses

 

 

29,843

 

 

 

24,182

 

 

 

58,332

 

 

 

46,394

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

61,165

 

 

 

70,968

 

 

 

122,452

 

 

 

137,484

 

Gain on sale of building

 

 

 

 

 

(7,280

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7,280

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,775

 

 

 

8,106

 

 

 

17,544

 

 

 

16,137

 

Transformational and restructuring related expenses

 

 

5,338

 

 

 

9,932

 

 

 

6,759

 

 

 

14,810

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

435,878

 

 

 

422,943

 

 

 

878,999

 

 

 

843,592

 

Income from operations

 

 

50,155

 

 

 

50,016

 

 

 

89,263

 

 

 

76,120

 

Investment and other income

 

 

844

 

 

 

4,176

 

 

 

1,719

 

 

 

10,143

 

Interest expense

 

 

(8,409

)

 

 

(16,879

)

 

 

(20,227

)

 

 

(34,524

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(57,016

)

 

 

(14,532

)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

 

 

443

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

948

 

 

 

1,072

 

Total non-operating expenses

 

 

(7,122

)

 

 

(12,126

)

 

 

(74,576

)

 

 

(37,841

)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

43,033

 

 

 

37,890

 

 

 

14,687

 

 

 

38,279

 

Income tax provision

 

 

(12,332

)

 

 

(7,363

)

 

 

(4,931

)

 

 

(2,408

)

Income from continuing operations

 

 

30,701

 

 

 

30,527

 

 

 

9,756

 

 

 

35,871

 

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

(3,565

)

 

 

4,478

 

 

 

(3,812

)

 

 

16,768

 

Net income

 

 

27,136

 

 

 

35,005

 

 

 

5,944

 

 

 

52,639

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

14

 

Net income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

27,136

 

 

$

35,011

 

 

$

5,948

 

 

$

52,653

 

Per common and common equivalent share data (diluted):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.42

 

(Loss) income from discontinued operations

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.19

 

Net income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.61

 

Weighted average common shares

 

 

85,619

 

 

 

85,933

 

 

 

85,914

 

 

 

85,653

 

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations

to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

30,701

 

 

$

30,533

 

 

$

9,760

 

 

$

35,885

 

Interest expense

 

 

8,409

 

 

 

16,879

 

 

 

20,227

 

 

 

34,524

 

Gain on sale of building

 

 

 

 

 

(7,280

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7,280

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,016

 

 

 

14,532

 

Income tax provision

 

 

12,332

 

 

 

7,363

 

 

 

4,931

 

 

 

2,408

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

8,775

 

 

 

8,106

 

 

 

17,544

 

 

 

16,137

 

Transformational and restructuring related expenses

 

 

5,338

 

 

 

9,932

 

 

 

6,759

 

 

 

14,810

 

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

65,555

 

 

$

65,533

 

 

$

116,237

 

 

$

111,016

 

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Diluted Income from Continuing Operations per Share

to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 
 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

85,619

 

 

85,933

 

Income from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing operations per share attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

30,701

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

30,533

 

 

$

0.36

 

Adjustments (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization (net of tax of $541 and $576)

 

 

1,624

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

1,728

 

 

 

0.02

 

Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $1,084 and $1,434)

 

 

3,252

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

4,301

 

 

 

0.04

 

Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $1,335 and $2,483)

 

 

4,003

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

7,449

 

 

 

0.09

 

Gain on sale of building (net of tax of $1,820)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,460

)

 

 

(0.06

)

Net impact from discrete tax events

 

 

294

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,516

)

 

 

(0.04

)

Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

39,874

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

35,035

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

85,914

 

 

85,653

 

Income from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing operations per share attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

9,760

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

35,885

 

 

$

0.42

 

Adjustments (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization (net of tax of $1,082 and $1,466)

 

 

3,245

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

4,400

 

 

 

0.05

 

Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $2,193 and $2,363)

 

 

6,578

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

7,089

 

 

 

0.08

 

Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $1,690 and $3,702)

 

 

5,069

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

11,108

 

 

 

0.13

 

Gain on sale of building (net of tax of $1,820)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,460

)

 

 

(0.06

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (net of tax of $14,254 and $3,633)

 

 

42,762

 

 

 

0.50

 

 

 

10,899

 

 

 

0.13

 

Net impact from discrete tax events

 

 

786

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(8,583

)

 

 

(0.10

)

Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

68,200

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

55,338

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

Balance Sheet Highlights

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

As of
June 30, 2022

 

 

As of
December 31, 2021

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

14,088

 

 

$

387,391

 

Investments

 

 

93,386

 

 

 

99,715

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

307,201

 

 

 

301,775

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

21,529

 

 

 

14,249

 

Other current assets

 

 

23,097

 

 

 

37,434

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

20,965

 

 

 

21,565

 

Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets

 

 

67,504

 

 

 

65,461

 

Goodwill, other assets, property and equipment

 

 

1,821,846

 

 

 

1,794,956

 

Total assets

 

$

2,369,616

 

 

$

2,722,546

 

Liabilities and equity:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

287,463

 

 

$

394,118

 

Total debt, including finance leases, net

 

 

808,176

 

 

 

1,004,748

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

62,667

 

 

 

61,080

 

Other liabilities

 

 

365,880

 

 

 

365,908

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,524,186

 

 

 

1,825,854

 

Total equity

 

 

845,430

 

 

 

896,692

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

2,369,616

 

 

$

2,722,546

 

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations

to Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended
December 31, 2022

 

Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

86,000

 

 

$

95,000

 

Interest expense

 

 

38,000

 

 

 

36,000

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

57,000

 

 

 

57,000

 

Income tax provision

 

 

35,700

 

 

 

38,700

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

34,000

 

 

 

34,000

 

Transformational and restructuring related expenses

 

 

9,300

 

 

 

9,300

 

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

 

$

260,000

 

 

$

270,000

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
