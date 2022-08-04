Pediatrix Medical Group Reports Second Quarter Results
08/04/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.36 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.47.
For the 2022 second quarter, Pediatrix reported the following results from continuing operations:
Net revenue of $486 million;
Income from continuing operations of $31 million; and
Adjusted EBITDA of $66 million.
“Our bottom line results reflected modest volume growth and continued operating efficiency,” said Mark S. Ordan, Chief Executive Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group. “Our formal return to the Pediatrix name and brand reflects our commitment to the highest quality care possible for women, babies and children, and that is where 100 percent of our efforts are focused.”
Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Pediatrix’s net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $486.0 million, compared to $473.0 million for the prior-year period. Pediatrix’s revenue growth was driven by net acquisition activity, modestly offset by an overall same-unit revenue decrease of 1.3 percent.
Same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume increased by 0.6 percent for the 2022 second quarter as compared to the prior-year period, with growth in neonatology and other pediatric services partially offset by slight declines in maternal-fetal medicine and pediatric cardiology services. Shown below are year-over-year percentage changes in certain same-unit volume statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. (Note: figures in the below table reflect contributions only to net patient service revenue and exclude other contributions to total same-unit revenue, including contract and administrative fees.)
Same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors declined by 1.9 percent for the 2022 second quarter as compared to the prior-year period. This net decrease primarily reflects a modest decline in the percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors compared to the prior-year period and the timing of certain revenue cycle management transition activities, partially offset by increases in contract and administrative fees and funds received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. The percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors declined by approximately 120 basis points compared to the prior-year period. For the 2022 second quarter, the Company recorded $0.7 million of miscellaneous revenue from funds received under the CARES Act, which increased the Company’s same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors by 0.2 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
For the 2022 second quarter, practice salaries and benefits expense was $330.8 million, compared to $317.0 million for the prior-year period. This increase primarily reflects acquisitions completed over the past year.
For the 2022 second quarter, general and administrative expenses were $61.2 million, as compared to $71.0 million for the prior-year period. The net decrease of $9.8 million is primarily related to lower professional fees, including legal fees, as well as a net savings in revenue cycle management expenses.
For the second quarter of 2022, transformational and restructuring related expenses totaled $5.3 million, compared to $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The expense recorded during the second quarter of 2022 related predominantly to position eliminations.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and transformational and restructuring related expenses, was $65.6 million for the 2022 second quarter, compared to $65.5 million for the prior-year period. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Depreciation and amortization expense was $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Investment and other income was $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease primarily reflects the reimbursement received in the prior year period related to the transition services provided to the buyers of the Company’s divested medical groups.
Interest expense was $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease reflects lower total debt and lower interest rates from the Company’s previously-disclosed refinancing transactions completed during the first quarter of 2022.
Pediatrix generated income from continuing operations of $30.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the 2022 second quarter, based on a weighted average 85.6 million shares outstanding. This compares with income from continuing operations of $30.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the 2021 second quarter, based on a weighted average 85.9 million shares outstanding.
For the second quarter of 2022, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.47, compared to $0.41 for the second quarter of 2021. For these periods, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted income from continuing operations per common and common equivalent share excluding non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, transformational and restructuring related expenses, and discrete tax events, and for the prior year period also excludes the gain on sale of building.
Operating Results from Continuing Operations – Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Pediatrix generated revenue from continuing operations of $968.3 million, compared to $919.7 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $116.2 million, compared to $111.0 million for the prior year. Pediatrix generated income from continuing operations of $9.8 million, or $0.11 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, based on a weighted average 85.9 million shares outstanding, which compares to income from continuing operations of $35.9 million, or $0.42 per share, based on a weighted average 85.7 million shares outstanding for the first six months of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.79, compared to $0.65 in the same period of 2021.
Financial Position and Cash Flow – Continuing Operations
Pediatrix had cash and cash equivalents of $14.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $387.4 million on December 31, 2021, and net accounts receivable were $307.2 million. As previously disclosed, during the first quarter of 2022 the Company used cash on hand, together with proceeds from the new issuance of debt, to redeem its $1.0 billion in outstanding principal amount of 6.25% Senior Notes due 2027 and pay related fees and expenses.
For the second quarter of 2022, Pediatrix generated cash from continuing operations of $81.6 million, compared to $70.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company used $64.4 million to fund the repurchase of 3.3 million shares under the Company’s previously announced repurchase program, $6.6 million to fund capital expenditures and $3 million to fund one practice acquisition.
At June 30, 2022, Pediatrix had total debt outstanding of $800 million, consisting of its $400 million in 5.375% Senior Notes due 2030; $247 million in borrowings under its Term A Loan; and $153 million in borrowings under its revolving line of credit.
Non-GAAP Measures
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is provided in the financial tables of this press release.
2022 Outlook
Pediatrix anticipates that its 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, will be in a range of $260 million to $270 million. This outlook reflects Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2022 of $116.2 million.
Earnings Conference Call
Pediatrix will host an investor conference call to discuss the quarterly results at 9 a.m., ET today. The conference call Webcast may be accessed from the Company’s Website, www.pediatrix.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 12:45 p.m. ET today through midnight ET August 18, 2022 by dialing 866.207.1041, access Code 9245025. The replay will also be available at www.pediatrix.com.
ABOUT PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net revenue
$
486,033
$
472,959
$
968,262
$
919,712
Operating expenses:
Practice salaries and benefits
330,757
317,035
673,912
636,047
Practice supplies and other operating expenses
29,843
24,182
58,332
46,394
General and administrative expenses
61,165
70,968
122,452
137,484
Gain on sale of building
—
(7,280
)
—
(7,280
)
Depreciation and amortization
8,775
8,106
17,544
16,137
Transformational and restructuring related expenses
5,338
9,932
6,759
14,810
Total operating expenses
435,878
422,943
878,999
843,592
Income from operations
50,155
50,016
89,263
76,120
Investment and other income
844
4,176
1,719
10,143
Interest expense
(8,409
)
(16,879
)
(20,227
)
(34,524
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
(57,016
)
(14,532
)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
443
577
948
1,072
Total non-operating expenses
(7,122
)
(12,126
)
(74,576
)
(37,841
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
43,033
37,890
14,687
38,279
Income tax provision
(12,332
)
(7,363
)
(4,931
)
(2,408
)
Income from continuing operations
30,701
30,527
9,756
35,871
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(3,565
)
4,478
(3,812
)
16,768
Net income
27,136
35,005
5,944
52,639
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
6
4
14
Net income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
27,136
$
35,011
$
5,948
$
52,653
Per common and common equivalent share data (diluted):
Income from continuing operations
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.11
$
0.42
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
$
(0.04
)
$
0.05
$
(0.04
)
$
0.19
Net income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
0.32
$
0.41
$
0.07
$
0.61
Weighted average common shares
85,619
85,933
85,914
85,653
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations
to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
30,701
$
30,533
$
9,760
$
35,885
Interest expense
8,409
16,879
20,227
34,524
Gain on sale of building
—
(7,280
)
—
(7,280
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
57,016
14,532
Income tax provision
12,332
7,363
4,931
2,408
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,775
8,106
17,544
16,137
Transformational and restructuring related expenses
5,338
9,932
6,759
14,810
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
65,555
$
65,533
$
116,237
$
111,016
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Diluted Income from Continuing Operations per Share
to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
85,619
85,933
Income from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing operations per share attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
30,701
$
0.36
$
30,533
$
0.36
Adjustments (1):
Amortization (net of tax of $541 and $576)
1,624
0.02
1,728
0.02
Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $1,084 and $1,434)
3,252
0.04
4,301
0.04
Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $1,335 and $2,483)
4,003
0.05
7,449
0.09
Gain on sale of building (net of tax of $1,820)
—
—
(5,460
)
(0.06
)
Net impact from discrete tax events
294
—
(3,516
)
(0.04
)
Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
39,874
$
0.47
$
35,035
$
0.41
(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
85,914
85,653
Income from continuing operations and diluted income from continuing operations per share attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
9,760
$
0.11
$
35,885
$
0.42
Adjustments (1):
Amortization (net of tax of $1,082 and $1,466)
3,245
0.04
4,400
0.05
Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $2,193 and $2,363)
6,578
0.07
7,089
0.08
Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $1,690 and $3,702)
5,069
0.06
11,108
0.13
Gain on sale of building (net of tax of $1,820)
—
—
(5,460
)
(0.06
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (net of tax of $14,254 and $3,633)
42,762
0.50
10,899
0.13
Net impact from discrete tax events
786
0.01
(8,583
)
(0.10
)
Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
68,200
$
0.79
$
55,338
$
0.65
(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Balance Sheet Highlights
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30, 2022
As of
December 31, 2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,088
$
387,391
Investments
93,386
99,715
Accounts receivable, net
307,201
301,775
Income taxes receivable
21,529
14,249
Other current assets
23,097
37,434
Intangible assets, net
20,965
21,565
Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets
67,504
65,461
Goodwill, other assets, property and equipment
1,821,846
1,794,956
Total assets
$
2,369,616
$
2,722,546
Liabilities and equity:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
287,463
$
394,118
Total debt, including finance leases, net
808,176
1,004,748
Operating lease liabilities
62,667
61,080
Other liabilities
365,880
365,908
Total liabilities
1,524,186
1,825,854
Total equity
845,430
896,692
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,369,616
$
2,722,546
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations
to Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
86,000
$
95,000
Interest expense
38,000
36,000
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
57,000
57,000
Income tax provision
35,700
38,700
Depreciation and amortization expense
34,000
34,000
Transformational and restructuring related expenses
9,300
9,300
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.