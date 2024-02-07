Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD) will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. A detailed press release will be issued the morning of February 20, 2024 before the securities markets open.

The investor conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Pediatrix’s website, www.pediatrix.com/investors.

ABOUT PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP

Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) is the nation’s leading provider of physician services. Pediatrix-affiliated clinicians are committed to providing coordinated, compassionate and clinically excellent services to women, babies and children across the continuum of care, both in hospital settings and office-based practices. Specialties include obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology complemented by more than 20 pediatric subspecialties, as well as pediatric primary and urgent care clinics. The group’s high-quality, evidence-based care is bolstered by significant investments in research, education, quality-improvement and safety initiatives. The physician-led company was founded in 1979 as a single neonatology practice and today provides its highly specialized and often critical care services through more than 5,000 affiliated physicians and other clinicians in 37 states. To learn more about Pediatrix, visit www.pediatrix.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and the Pediatrix blog. Investment information can be found at www.pediatrix.com/investors.

