Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Pedro Resources Ltd.    PED.H   CA7053433099

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD.

(PED.H)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/24
0.105 CAD   -8.70%
04:45pPedro Resources Announces Share Purchase Agreement with Voisey's Bay
NE
04:01pPEDRO RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PED.H
AQ
08/26Pedro Resources Announces Management Changes
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pedro Resources Announces Share Purchase Agreement with Voisey's Bay

11/27/2020 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) -  Pedro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PED.H) ("Pedro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length share purchase agreement dated November 27, 2020 (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), with Voisey's Bay West Nickel & Cobalt Corp. ("Voisey's Bay") and the shareholders of Voisey's Bay (collectively, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Voisey's Bay (the "Transaction"). Voisey's Bay is a private company formed under the laws of Ontario, whose sole asset is a 100% interest in 13 prospective mineral licenses, comprising 721 claims (18,025 hectares) (the "Property"), 4.5 km south of Vale's Voisey's Bay Mine in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (the "Vale's Property").

As consideration for the Transaction, the Company will issue an aggregate of 8,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.08 per Consideration Share to the Vendors issued in six (6) equal allotments over a period of three (3) years, and cash payments of $165,000 payable on each of the first three anniversaries of the closing of the Transaction. All securities issued pursuant to the Acquisition will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Vale's Property has been in production since 2005 as an open pit (Ovoid) with underground operations (Eastern Deeps and Reid Brook) to commence 2021. The mine has proven and probable geological resources (2018) of 32.4 million tonnes ore grading 2.13 % Ni (691 kilotonnes (kt)), 0.96% Cu (312 kt) and 0.13% Co (42 kt). The Company cautions investors that mineralization hosted on nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Property.

The Property was proposed by a consortium of former senior Vale employees and consultants who had worked on the Property deposit and is based on regional compilations of geological and geophysical data incorporating the most recent Vale's Property models. Portions of package had been explored in a reconnaissance manner between 1995 and 1998.

As part of due diligence for the transaction, the Company commissioned a NI 43-101 technical report prepared by Mark Fekete, P. Geo and qualified person, entitled "Technical Report on the Voisey's Bay West, Labrador NTS Sheets 042D01, D02 and D07 56°17' N. Lat., 062°50' W. Long., for Pedro Resources Ltd.". Mr. Fekete's report noted that, although at a preliminary stage, the property merits additional exploration based:

  • The Property is located in an area with lithologies and regional structures favourable for Vale's Property-type Ni-Cu-Co deposits but has not had seen any property-wide systematic mapping or rock sampling
  • Compilations of historic airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys have identified numerous geophysical anomalies that remain untested by surface sampling or drilling
  • Rock types favourable for the style of mineralization typical of the Vale's Property deposits have been identified on the Property.

Both nickel and cobalt are key components in clean energy technologies particularly in the production of electric vehicles (EV's). Brian Stecyk, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented, "Pedro is very fortunate to be able to acquire a property of this magnitude, in such close proximity to a major producer, and with the potential to provide metals that will be so critical for a global Green Future."

The completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the approval of all regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

Qualified Persons Review

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Derek Wilton, P.Geo., a consultant to Pedro and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly the indicated and inferred resources; however given the quality of the historic work and the reputation of crosshair the Company believes the historical resources estimates to be both relevant and reliable. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on mineral exploration and development.

For further information, contact:

On behalf of the Board,
Brian Stecyk
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 780-953-0111

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of future exploration work or drilling, and the expansion of the mineralization. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Gold Rush Cariboo Inc.., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69122


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about PEDRO RESOURCES LTD.
04:45pPedro Resources Announces Share Purchase Agreement with Voisey's Bay
NE
04:01pPEDRO RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PED.H
AQ
08/26Pedro Resources Announces Management Changes
NE
07/14PEDRO RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - PED.H
AQ
07/14Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Resumption of Trading
NE
06/25Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Independent Director
NE
06/24Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Intention to Appoint Independent Director
NE
06/08PEDRO RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PED.H
AQ
05/29PEDRO RESOURCES : Announces Appointment of Director and Interim Chief Financial ..
EQ
05/29Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Director and Interim Chief Fina..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,80 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net cash 2019 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,09 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart PEDRO RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pedro Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Stecyk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy Koroll Chief Financial Officer & Director
Réjean Gosselin Director
Wesley Thompson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEDRO RESOURCES LTD.0.00%2
BHP GROUP0.75%133 676
RIO TINTO PLC8.85%109 524
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.30%37 291
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.41.98%28 610
FRESNILLO PLC70.03%10 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ