Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 through the issuance of up to 12,000,000 common shares (each a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.

Eligible persons ("Finders") may receive commissions in the form of cash equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised by such Finders. Proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital and for other general and administrative purposes in connection with the Company's proposed change of business, as more fully described in the Company's press release dated November 3, 2023.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue. Closing of the Offering is subject to all customary regulatory and board approvals of the Company.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Appointment of Advisor

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dusty McKinnon as an advisor to the board and management of the Company.

Mr. McKinnon is a seasoned entrepreneur and innovator with a track record of developing disruptive technologies. He has successfully developed innovative technologies from conception to commercialization on multiple occasions. Mr. McKinnon and his team developed solutions for Oil & Gas wastewater treatment and management. He was also instrumental in the commercialization of a grid-scale battery technology and has developed waste to resource platforms and products for the agricultural industry. He holds a BCom from Royal Roads University, Canada, and an MBA from The Power School of Business, Madrid, and continues to study the Soil Food Web.

The Company is confident that Mr. McKinnon's passion for the environment and soil health and ability to drive innovation to commercialization will help propel the Company as a leader in bioengineering.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the CSE focused on mineral exploration and development.

For further information, contact:

On behalf of the Board,

Brian Stecyk

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 780-953-0111

