Peekaboo Beans : PK Beans $BEAN Is The Woman Powered Small Cap Incorporating Augmented Reality And Other Innovations To Revolutionize Children's Clothing...

03/10/2021 | 03:43am EST
PK Beans $BEAN Is The Woman Powered Small Cap Incorporating Augmented Reality And Other Innovations To Revolutionize Children's Clothing Industry

If you thought PK Beans $BEAN is just a children's clothes retailer, you'd better think again. Whereas children's clothes retailers simply stack, rack and sell on volume, $BEAN is bringing the kind of innovation to the space that we once saw from the likes of Apple.

Just as Apple did back in the day, $BEAN is creating a complete experience out of their products that includes the use of Augmented Reality stories with characters that carry great messages while showcasing their products.

More than just a cool idea, $BEAN innovation is creating some eye-popping KPI's in it's very early pivot such as:

  • 10,000 customers
  • 62% returning customer rate
  • $29 on every $1 of ad spend
  • 18,000 + orders in 2020
  • 55% increase in online visitors
  • $1.5M + in 2020 sales
  • .... and much more

Beyond Augmented Reality, $BEAN has also incorporated a second-hand resale and sustainable initiative that, combined with the fact it is Canada's only public company with a board dominated by women, is quickly becoming a great ESG company.

Why is that important? ESG investing (Environmental, social and corporate governance) is a very big trend in the United States, where BEAN is expanding to next!

Watch this incredible interview with BEAN Founder & CEO Traci Costa

Disclaimer

Peekaboo Beans Inc. published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,52 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net income 2020 -1,96 M -1,55 M -1,55 M
Net Debt 2020 1,17 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,87 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart PEEKABOO BEANS INC.
Duration : Period :
Peekaboo Beans Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Traci Costa President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
David Fong Chief Financial Officer
Terynn Papadopoulos Operations Manager
Darell Kopke Independent Director
Sarah Bundy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEEKABOO BEANS INC.75.00%2
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.11.60%105 075
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.68%88 443
KERING SA-5.35%81 947
ROSS STORES, INC.1.77%42 907
HENNES & MAURITZ AB21.40%40 338
