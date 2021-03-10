Peekaboo Beans : PK Beans $BEAN Is The Woman Powered Small Cap Incorporating Augmented Reality And Other Innovations To Revolutionize Children's Clothing...

PK Beans $BEAN Is The Woman Powered Small Cap Incorporating Augmented Reality And Other Innovations To Revolutionize Children's Clothing Industry
If you thought PK Beans $BEAN is just a children's clothes retailer, you'd better think again. Whereas children's clothes retailers simply stack, rack and sell on volume, $BEAN is bringing the kind of innovation to the space that we once saw from the likes of Apple.
Just as Apple did back in the day, $BEAN is creating a complete experience out of their products that includes the use of Augmented Reality stories with characters that carry great messages while showcasing their products.
More than just a cool idea, $BEAN innovation is creating some eye-popping KPI's in it's very early pivot such as:
10,000 customers
62% returning customer rate
$29 on every $1 of ad spend
18,000 + orders in 2020
55% increase in online visitors
$1.5M + in 2020 sales
.... and much more
Beyond Augmented Reality, $BEAN has also incorporated a second-hand resale and sustainable initiative that, combined with the fact it is Canada's only public company with a board dominated by women, is quickly becoming a great ESG company.
Why is that important? ESG investing (Environmental, social and corporate governance) is a very big trend in the United States, where BEAN is expanding to next!
Watch this incredible interview with BEAN Founder & CEO Traci Costa
Disclaimer
Peekaboo Beans Inc. published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:42:00 UTC.