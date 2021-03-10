Peekaboo Beans : PK Beans $BEAN Is The Woman Powered Small Cap Incorporating Augmented Reality And Other Innovations To Revolutionize Children's Clothing...

PK Beans $BEAN Is The Woman Powered Small Cap Incorporating Augmented Reality And Other Innovations To Revolutionize Children's Clothing Industry

If you thought PK Beans $BEAN is just a children's clothes retailer, you'd better think again. Whereas children's clothes retailers simply stack, rack and sell on volume, $BEAN is bringing the kind of innovation to the space that we once saw from the likes of Apple.

Just as Apple did back in the day, $BEAN is creating a complete experience out of their products that includes the use of Augmented Reality stories with characters that carry great messages while showcasing their products.

More than just a cool idea, $BEAN innovation is creating some eye-popping KPI's in it's very early pivot such as:

10,000 customers

62% returning customer rate

$29 on every $1 of ad spend

18,000 + orders in 2020

55% increase in online visitors

$1.5M + in 2020 sales

.... and much more

Beyond Augmented Reality, $BEAN has also incorporated a second-hand resale and sustainable initiative that, combined with the fact it is Canada's only public company with a board dominated by women, is quickly becoming a great ESG company.

Why is that important? ESG investing (Environmental, social and corporate governance) is a very big trend in the United States, where BEAN is expanding to next!

Watch this incredible interview with BEAN Founder & CEO Traci Costa