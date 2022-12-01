Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Peel Hunt Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEEL   GG00BLGZJW08

PEEL HUNT LIMITED

(PEEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:58 2022-12-01 am EST
78.00 GBX   -6.02%
10:58aPeel Hunt profit slumps as suffers from challenging market conditions
AN
02:05aEarnings Flash (PEEL.L) PEEL HUNT Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP41.1M
MT
02:00aPeel Hunt Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peel Hunt profit slumps as suffers from challenging market conditions

12/01/2022 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Peel Hunt Ltd on Thursday reported that its profit slumped in the first six months of its financial year as its investment banking division took a big hit due to low volumes in equity markets.

In the six months that ended September 30, Peel Hunt's pretax profit slumped to GBP61,000 from GBP21.6 million in the same period last year. It said this reflected "operational gearing in the business".

The London-based investment bank reported revenue of GBP41.1 million, down 42% from GBP71.4 million in the same period last year.

Peel Hunt's investment banking revenue fell 64% to GBP11.9 million from GBP32.7 million last year. It said there were "very low volumes of activity, particularly in terms of equity issuance". It hopes that its strategy of "joined-up broking" will put it in a good position when market conditions normalise.

Revenue from Execution Services fell 35% to GBP15.5 million from GBP24.0 million last year. It said revenue is diversified across a "growing number of trading strategies".

Research & Distribution revenue fared better, but still fell 7% to GBP13.7 million from GBP14.7 million last year. Volumes were lower compared to the first half of 2022 but performance was resilient as the company continued to expand its offering to "a wider universe of hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds, overseas funds and family offices, which have opened up new commission opportunities."

In the short term, it said the outlook for capital markets and transactional activity remains challenging.

Chief Executive Officer Steven Fine said: "Challenging market conditions have persisted throughout our first half as the macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop has continued to have an adverse impact on markets and investor sentiment. Equity capital markets activity has been at a multi-decade low and market volumes have reduced materially during this period. This is due to several factors including investor redemptions, institutional investors building up cash positions and retail investors being more cautious as equity markets responded to rising inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and the possibility of a lengthy UK recession."

Shares in Peel Hunt were trading 6.0% lower at 78.00 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about PEEL HUNT LIMITED
10:58aPeel Hunt profit slumps as suffers from challenging market conditions
AN
02:05aEarnings Flash (PEEL.L) PEEL HUNT Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP41.1M
MT
02:00aPeel Hunt Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
01:41aBest of the brokers
AQ
11/28Best of the brokers
AQ
11/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23Best of the brokers
AQ
11/08Best of the brokers
AQ
11/03Best of the brokers
AQ
10/27Best of the brokers
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 82,7 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
Net income 2023 0,90 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 119x
Yield 2023 0,36%
Capitalization 102 M 122 M 122 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart PEEL HUNT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peel Hunt Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEEL HUNT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 83,00 GBX
Average target price 110,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Fine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sunil Dhall Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Chairman
Aaqib Mirza Chief Technology Officer
Charles Hall Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEEL HUNT LIMITED-58.71%122
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.80%107 540
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.98%73 747
UBS GROUP AG4.90%57 700
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.97%37 100
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.56%35 325