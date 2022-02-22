Peel Mining : $23M Equity Raising For Growth of South Cobar Copper Project

Mr Jim Simpson

Mr Simpson has been the Executive Director - Mining of Peel since September 2019 and will move to a full-time role as CEO and Managing Director. Mr Simpson has a wealth of experience in developing and operating underground base metal and gold mines and significant mining company board and management experience. Mr Simpson holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering and a Diploma in Front Line Management.

Mr Simpson was the CEO and Managing Director of Aurelia Metals Ltd from 2016 to 2019, during which time Aurelia acquired the Peak gold mine and made the Federation and Dominion discoveries. Mr Simpson's earlier roles included COO of Peak Gold Limited, director of Goldcorp Asia Pacific, General Manager Mining Lead and Zinc at MIM Holdings and Mine Manager at Golden Grove for Normandy Mining Ltd.

Mr Simpson currently holds 4.76m shares, 2m options and 1.5m performance rights in Peel.

The material terms of Mr Simpson's appointment are attached at Appendix 1 to this announcement.

Mr Mark Okeby

Mr Okeby began his career in the resources industry in the 1980s. He has a Master of Law (LLM) and over 30 years' experience as a director of ASX listed mining and exploration companies.

He is currently a director of Capricorn Metals Limited (appointed in 2019) and Red Hill Iron Ltd (appointed in 2016) and previously has been a director of Regis Resources Ltd, Hill 50 Ltd, Abelle Ltd, Metals X Limited and Westgold Resources Ltd.

Mr Okeby has been a major contributor on the Capricorn board in transforming Capricorn from a small gold developer to one of Australia's newest gold producers. Mr Okeby played a similar board role at Regis Resources during which Regis was transformed into one of Australia's largest producers. Last year he was instrumental in the creation of substantial value to Red Hill Iron shareholders from the sale of their 40% interest in the Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture to Mineral Resources Ltd.

Mr Okeby has a deep knowledge of the Australian resources landscape and the regulatory regimes around mine development and operation. He also has significant experience in project development, financing and corporate transactions.

Mr Okeby currently holds 1.5m shares in Peel and is being appointed as a director in connection with the Placement, subscribing $1,000,000 under Tranche 1 of the Placement (5,555,556 new shares) to be issued under Exception 12 of ASX Listing Rule 10.11.

The material terms of Mr Okeby's appointment are attached at Appendix 1 to this announcement.