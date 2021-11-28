Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Peel Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEX   AU000000PEX5

PEEL MINING LIMITED

(PEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.225 AUD   -4.26%
05:10pPEEL MINING : High Grade Maiden Copper Resource At Wirlong
PU
10/28Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
PU
10/27Peel Mining Strikes Copper, Silver at Wirlong Deposit; Shares Decline 4%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peel Mining : High Grade Maiden Copper Resource At Wirlong

11/28/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

PEX:ASX

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29th NOVEMBER 2021

HIGH GRADE MAIDEN COPPER RESOURCE AT WIRLONG

WITH EXCELLENT POTENTIAL FOR FUTURE RESOURCE GROWTH

KEY POINTS:

  • Maiden Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Wirlong delivers
    2.45Mt @ 2.4% Cu, 8.7g/t Ag for 57,900t contained copper and 686,000oz contained silver.
  • Wirlong MRE contains five lenses with the MBX lens hosting 1.38Mt @ 2.9% Cu, 10.5g/t Ag.
  • The MRE uses a A$90/t Net Smelter Return (NSR) cutoff to generate mineable shapes (utilising Stope Shape Optimisation) including minimum mining widths and internal dilution.
  • The MRE, combined with ongoing infill and extensional drilling, provides the basis for scoping study work to better understand the potential development opportunities available.
  • Wirlong remains open along strike and down dip, particularly to the southeast following on from recently reported drillhole WLDD040 which returned 205m @ 1.4% Cu, 3g/t Ag from

434m1.

Table 1- Wirlong Maiden Resource Estimate Summary as at November 2021

WIRLONG MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

Resource

Tonnes (Kt)

Cu

Ag

Contained

Contained

Classification

(%)

(g/t)

Cu (t)

Ag (oz)

Indicated

860

2.3

9.1

19,800

252,000

Inferred

1,590

2.4

8.5

38,200

435,000

Total Resource

2,450

2.4

8.7

57,900

686,000

Note: The Wirlong MRE utilises A$90/tonne NSR cut-off mineable shapes that include minimum mining widths and internal dilution. Figures are rounded to reflect the precision of estimates and include rounding errors.

Peel Mining Ltd (ASX Code: PEX) ("Peel" or "the Company") is pleased to report a maiden Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% owned Wirlong copper deposit located ~70km SSE of Cobar in Western NSW. The MRE provides Peel with further foundation to its copper first development strategy, adding further copper-rich resources to Peel's high-grade Mallee Bull copper deposit.

PEEL MINING MANAGING DIRECTOR ROB TYSON COMMENTED:

"We are very pleased to deliver a maiden high-grade copper resource for Wirlong, further bolstering Peel's Cobar Basin global resources, and particularly the Company's copper first strategy.

"The strong copper mineralisation hosted within the main MBX lens has provided a solid base for the MRE, hosting around 69% of the MRE's contained copper, while the other lenses highlight the widespread copper endowment and the clear potential for Wirlong to grow.

"This MRE is an excellent foundation, and it is anticipated that ongoing infill and extensional drilling will improve and expand this copper-rich mineral system."

1 - See ASX announcement dated 27/10/2021 - "Peel achieves 205m @ 1.4% Copper at Wirlong

Peel Mining Limited

ACN 119 343 734

P: (08) 9382 3955

PO Box 849, West Perth WA 6872

E: info@peelmining.com.au

www.peelmining.com.au

Unit 1, 34 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005

For personal use only

WIRLONG BACKGROUND

Wirlong is located within Peel's 100%-owned EL8307 and EL8126. Peel was initially drawn to the area by the presence of historic copper workings, a topographic high, a >2km multi-element surface geochemical anomaly and coincident or semi-coincident magnetic (>3km), radiometric, gravity, IP and electromagnetic anomalies. Exploratory drilling at Wirlong in early 2015 identified significant primary copper mineralisation with follow-up drilling in late 2015 yielding strong copper mineralisation and confirming the potential of the prospect. Mineral Resource Estimate drilling to date has focused on a relatively confined zone covering ~350m of strike of the greater prospect area.

Higher grade intervals from recently reported drillhole WLDD040 were included in the MRE, however the influence of this mineralisation was moderated by its relative location on the edge of the block model. The Wirlong mineral system remains open along strike and down dip of the MRE study area and infill and extensional drilling remains ongoing at the time of reporting, with further processing of core and assay results pending for 20 drillholes. Results from drilling received beyond that included in the MRE will inform subsequent MRE updates as Wirlong continues to evolve.

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

The MRE has been constrained and reported within mineable shapes generated at A$90/t NSR with a minimum mining width of three metres and includes internal dilution. The MRE for the Wirlong deposit is reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code (2012)).

Table 2 - Wirlong Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (by Domain) as at November 2021

WIRLONG MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

Domain

Resource

Tonnes (Kt)

Cu

Ag

Contained

Contained

Classification

(%)

(g/t)

Cu (t)

Ag (oz)

Indicated

450

3.1

11.3

13,900

163,000

MBX

Inferred

930

2.8

10.1

26,000

302,000

Sub-total

1,380

2.9

10.5

39,900

465,000

Indicated

170

1.3

6.7

2,200

37,000

B

Inferred

170

1.6

4.9

2,700

27,000

Sub-total

340

1.4

5.8

4,900

63,000

Indicated

120

1.5

6.4

1,800

25,000

C

Inferred

120

1.5

7.0

1,800

27,000

Sub-total

240

1.5

6.7

3,600

52,000

Indicated

70

1.9

8.1

1,300

18,000

D

Inferred

290

2.0

7.0

5,800

65,000

Sub-total

360

2.0

7.2

7,100

83,000

Indicated

50

1.1

4.8

600

8,000

E

Inferred

70

1.5

5.0

1,100

11,000

Sub-total

120

1.3

4.9

1,600

19,000

Indicated

860

2.3

9.1

19,800

252,000

All

Inferred

1,590

2.4

8.5

38,200

435,000

Total Resource

2,450

2.4

8.7

57,900

686,000

Note: The Wirlong MRE utilises A$90/tonne NSR cut-off mineable shapes that include minimum mining widths and internal dilution. Figures are rounded to reflect the precision of estimates and include rounding errors.

www.peelmining.com.au

Page 2

For personal use only

An Indicated and Inferred MRE of 2.45Mt @ 2.4% Cu and 8.7g/t Ag has been constrained and reported within AU$90/t NSR mineable shapes. Significantly, 860Kt @ 2.3% Cu and 9.1 g/t Ag of Indicated classified MRE has been constrained and reported within A$90/t NSR mineable shapes, accounting for ~35% of the MRE tonnes and ~34% of contained Cu metal. See Table 2 for full Mineral Resource Estimate breakdown by domain.

The Wirlong Indicated & Inferred MRE is the product of 41,612m of RC and diamond drilling completed by Peel since 2014. The bulk (~79%) of that drilling has been focused on the high- grade MBX (Massive Breccia Mineralisation) lens following its recognition in late 2018.

The MRE has been completed by independent mining consultant Mr Jonathon Abbott of MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd (MPR). Mr Abbott accepts responsibility for the block modelling and the MRE. Mr Robert Tyson, an employee of Peel Mining, accepts responsibility for the geological interpretation, sampling and analytical data upon which the MRE is based. NSR calculations and mineable shape creation was completed by Antcia Consulting Pty Ltd.

Figure 1 - Wirlong Block Model Tonnage/Grade Curve - Indicated & Inferred

Indicated + Inferred

8

4

7

6

3

TONNES (MILLION)

5

CU %

4

2

3

2

1

1

0

0

0

100

200

300

400

500

CUT OFF NSR$

Cu %

SSO Cu

Tonnes

SSO Tonnes

Note: Figure 1 shows NSR-tonnage curves from evaluation of the combined models on a block-by-block basis for cut offs of A$0 to A$500/tonne in A$10 increments relative to the combined Mineral Resource Estimates.

NET SMELTER RETURN

For the reporting of the MRE, a Net Smelter Return (NSR) value has been used to reflect the polymetallic nature of mineralisation. NSR in A$/t, represents the potential economic value of mineralisation net of all costs after it leaves site, and was applied to each block within the block model after estimation. The NSR (A$/t) formula includes assumptions regarding metal prices, exchange rates, metallurgical recoveries, metal marketing terms (including payabilities and deductions/penalties), freight, smelting and refining charges, and royalties.

For personal use only

The NSR formula is:

NSR = (metal grades x metallurgical recoveries x payabilities x A$ metal prices) less (concentrate freight and treatment charges, penalties and royalties)

Metal price assumptions were based on late 2021 Australian dollar metal pricing and are listed in Table 3; metallurgical recovery assumptions are listed in Table 4.

MINING ASSUMPTIONS

The MRE is constrained and reported within mineable shapes produced by Deswik's Stope Shape Optimiser using an NSR cut-off of A$90/t. SSO runs were performed by Antcia Consulting Pty Ltd with NSR inputs supplied by Peel Mining. The mineable shapes were based upon the smallest mineable unit (SMU) for the SSO shapes being 5m long, 5m high, with a minimum mining width of 3m. These inputs were used to provide a balance between practical mining and mineralisation shapes.

CUT-OFF VALUES

The reported MRE includes internal dilution, where required, representing mineralisation estimated at below the A$90/t NSR cut off but does not include footwall or hanging wall dilution outside the mineralised domains. The cut-off value includes assumptions regarding mine operating, processing and site administration costs. Material at this cut-off within mineable shapes, is considered by Peel to have reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction.

Table 3 - Metal price assumptions used in MRE

COMMODITY PRICE

PRICE ASSUMPTION

A$ Copper Price

13,014/tonne

A$ Silver Price

32.87/ounce

Figure 1 shows Wirlong's full block model tonnage/grade curve for Indicated and Inferred classified estimates at incremental A$10 NSR cutoffs ranging from $A0/t to A$500/t with SSO modelling from A$80/t to A$100/t shown as bold.

METALLURGY AND CONCEPTUAL PROCESSING FLOWSHEET

Metallurgical testwork completed by Peel at ALS Burnie has guided the company's metallurgical assumptions for the Wirlong MRE. Work to date has comprised a series of sequential and locked cycle flotation tests.

As a result, Peel has assumed a conceptual sequential processing flowsheet for the project comprising a single copper sulphide flotation process. Cumulative metallurgical recoveries for copper and silver are listed in Table 4. Metallurgical testwork at ALS Burnie remains ongoing. It is Peel Mining's opinion that all elements included in the conceptual processing flowsheet have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

Table 4 - NSR metallurgical recovery assumptions used in MRE

METAL

CUMULATIVE RECOVERY (%)

Copper

95

Silver

65

www.peelmining.com.au

Page 4

For personal use only

WLDD040

Figure 2 - MBX Lens long section looking southwest showing Indicated and Inferred SSO model blocks

www.peelmining.com.au

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peel Mining Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEEL MINING LIMITED
05:10pPEEL MINING : High Grade Maiden Copper Resource At Wirlong
PU
10/28Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
PU
10/27Peel Mining Strikes Copper, Silver at Wirlong Deposit; Shares Decline 4%
MT
10/26Peel Mining Limited Achieves 205M @ 1.4% Copper At Wirlong
CI
10/05Peel Mining Limited Updates on Recently Achieved Positive Metallurgical and Ore-Sorting..
CI
10/03PEEL MINING : 2021 Annual General Meeting Notification
PU
09/30PEEL MINING : Strikes High-Grade Mineralization at Mallee Bull Deposit; Shares Jump 6%
MT
09/29Peel Mining Limited Provides an Update on Mallee Bull Copper Deposit, Centred ~100KM So..
CI
09/29Peel Mining Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/19Peel Mining Limited Announces Mallee Bull Yields Further High-Grade Copper and New Zone..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,44 M 5,29 M 5,29 M
Net income 2021 3,69 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
Net cash 2021 16,8 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 94,1 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 188x
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart PEEL MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peel Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEEL MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23 AUD
Average target price 0,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target 144%
Managers and Directors
Robert MacLaine Tyson Managing Director & Director
Simon Hadfield Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Hardie Non-Executive Director
James Bruce Simpson Executive Director
Ryan Woodhouse Secretary & Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEEL MINING LIMITED-19.64%67
BHP GROUP-10.37%135 054
RIO TINTO PLC-16.96%100 382
GLENCORE PLC51.07%61 523
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.68%43 046
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.63%30 087