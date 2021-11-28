Peel Mining : High Grade Maiden Copper Resource At Wirlong

For personal use only

PEX:ASX

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 29th NOVEMBER 2021

HIGH GRADE MAIDEN COPPER RESOURCE AT WIRLONG

WITH EXCELLENT POTENTIAL FOR FUTURE RESOURCE GROWTH

KEY POINTS:

Maiden Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Wirlong delivers

2.45Mt @ 2.4% Cu, 8.7g/t Ag for 57,900t contained copper and 686,000oz contained silver.

2.45Mt @ 2.4% Cu, 8.7g/t Ag for 57,900t contained copper and 686,000oz contained silver. Wirlong MRE contains five lenses with the MBX lens hosting 1.38Mt @ 2.9% Cu, 10.5g/t Ag .

MBX lens hosting 1.38Mt @ 2.9% Cu, 10.5g/t Ag The MRE uses a A$90/t Net Smelter Return (NSR) cutoff to generate mineable shapes (utilising Stope Shape Optimisation) including minimum mining widths and internal dilution.

The MRE, combined with ongoing infill and extensional drilling, provides the basis for scoping study work to better understand the potential development opportunities available.

Wirlong remains open along strike and down dip, particularly to the southeast following on from recently reported drillhole WLDD040 which returned 205m @ 1.4% Cu, 3g/t Ag from

434m1.

Table 1- Wirlong Maiden Resource Estimate Summary as at November 2021

WIRLONG MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

Resource Tonnes (Kt) Cu Ag Contained Contained Classification (%) (g/t) Cu (t) Ag (oz) Indicated 860 2.3 9.1 19,800 252,000 Inferred 1,590 2.4 8.5 38,200 435,000 Total Resource 2,450 2.4 8.7 57,900 686,000

Note: The Wirlong MRE utilises A$90/tonne NSR cut-off mineable shapes that include minimum mining widths and internal dilution. Figures are rounded to reflect the precision of estimates and include rounding errors.

Peel Mining Ltd (ASX Code: PEX) ("Peel" or "the Company") is pleased to report a maiden Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% owned Wirlong copper deposit located ~70km SSE of Cobar in Western NSW. The MRE provides Peel with further foundation to its copper first development strategy, adding further copper-rich resources to Peel's high-grade Mallee Bull copper deposit.

PEEL MINING MANAGING DIRECTOR ROB TYSON COMMENTED:

"We are very pleased to deliver a maiden high-grade copper resource for Wirlong, further bolstering Peel's Cobar Basin global resources, and particularly the Company's copper first strategy.

"The strong copper mineralisation hosted within the main MBX lens has provided a solid base for the MRE, hosting around 69% of the MRE's contained copper, while the other lenses highlight the widespread copper endowment and the clear potential for Wirlong to grow.

"This MRE is an excellent foundation, and it is anticipated that ongoing infill and extensional drilling will improve and expand this copper-rich mineral system."

1 - See ASX announcement dated 27/10/2021 - "Peel achieves 205m @ 1.4% Copper at Wirlong