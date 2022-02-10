Peel Mining : Lapse of unquoted options and Appendix 3Y's
PEX: ASX
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
10
th FEBRUARY 2022
Lapse of Unquoted Options and
Change in Directors' Interest Notice
Peel Mining Limited (ASX: PEX) advises that 3,562,500 unquoted options, issued to employees and directors, have lapsed, unexercised.
Grant Date
Exercise Price
Expiry Date
Total Options
Number of
Issued
Options Lapsed
Directors
7
th Dec 2018
64.1 cents
7
th Dec 2021
2,000,000
(2,000,000)
Employees
7
th Dec 2018
57 cents
7
th Dec 2021
1,562,500
(1,562,500)
Appended to this notice please find attached three Change of Directors Interest notices in relation to this lapse.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Peel Mining Limited Board of Directors.
For further information on Peel Mining Limited please contact:
Ryan Woodhouse
Peel Mining Limited
Company Secretary
Ph: +61 (8) 9382 3955
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Peel Mining Limited
ABN
42 119 343 734
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robert Maclaine Tyson
Date of last notice
29
th November 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect
Power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to the securities and the power to dispose of, or control the exercise of a power to dispose of the securities.
Registered holders of indirect interests
Jordan Tyson & Flynn Tyson
Tyson Titan Funds
Bianca Pope (Spouse)
9
th February 2022
Direct -
3,634,046
FPO Shares
Indirect -
4,385,468
FPO Shares
Indirect -
2,000,000
Share Options
Indirect -
2,500,000
Performance Rights
Class
Unlisted share options
Number acquired
Nil
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
Lapse of 1,000,000 Share Options (Indirect)
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct
-
3,634,046
FPO Shares
Indirect -
4,385,468
FPO Shares
Indirect -
1,000,000
Share Options
Indirect -
2,500,000
Performance Rights
Nature of change
Lapse
of
1,000,000
related party options
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
granted to Mr Tyson and expired unexercised
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
on the 7
th December 2021
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
N/A
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Peel Mining
Limited
ABN
42 119 343
734
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Simon Hadfield
Date of last notice
23 April 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
Class
Number acquired
Number disposed
Direct and Indirect
Power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to the securities and the power to dispose of, or control the exercise of a power to dispose of the securities.
Registered holders of indirect interests
Salamar Pty Ltd
Salamar Super Fund
9
th February 2022
Direct - 1,250,000 FPO Shares
Indirect - 3,422,567 FPO Shares
Options - 1,000,000 Share Options
Unlisted related party share options
Nil
Lapse of 500,000 Share Options (Indirect)
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct - 1,250,000 FPO Shares
Indirect - 3,800,490 FPO Shares
Options - 500,000 Share Options
Nature of change
Lapse of 500,000 related party options granted
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
to Mr Hadfield and expired unexercised on the
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
7
th December 2021
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
N/A
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
