Peel Mining : Lapse of unquoted options and Appendix 3Y's

For personal use only

PEX: ASX

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 10th FEBRUARY 2022

Lapse of Unquoted Options and

Change in Directors' Interest Notice

Peel Mining Limited (ASX: PEX) advises that 3,562,500 unquoted options, issued to employees and directors, have lapsed, unexercised.

Grant Date Exercise Price Expiry Date Total Options Number of Issued Options Lapsed Directors 7th Dec 2018 64.1 cents 7th Dec 2021 2,000,000 (2,000,000) Employees 7th Dec 2018 57 cents 7th Dec 2021 1,562,500 (1,562,500)

Appended to this notice please find attached three Change of Directors Interest notices in relation to this lapse.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Peel Mining Limited Board of Directors.

For further information on Peel Mining Limited please contact:

Ryan Woodhouse

Peel Mining Limited

Company Secretary

Ph: +61 (8) 9382 3955