Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 12:10:06 am
0.205 AUD   +2.50%
01:20aPEEL MINING : Lapse of unquoted options and Appendix 3Y's
PU
02/07Peel Mining Unearths Copper at South Cobar Project
MT
02/06PEEL MINING : Latest Drilling Highlights Mallee Bull's High-Grade Core
PU
Peel Mining : Lapse of unquoted options and Appendix 3Y's

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
For personal use only

PEX: ASX

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

10th FEBRUARY 2022

Lapse of Unquoted Options and

Change in Directors' Interest Notice

Peel Mining Limited (ASX: PEX) advises that 3,562,500 unquoted options, issued to employees and directors, have lapsed, unexercised.

Grant Date

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

Total Options

Number of

Issued

Options Lapsed

Directors

7th Dec 2018

64.1 cents

7th Dec 2021

2,000,000

(2,000,000)

Employees

7th Dec 2018

57 cents

7th Dec 2021

1,562,500

(1,562,500)

Appended to this notice please find attached three Change of Directors Interest notices in relation to this lapse.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Peel Mining Limited Board of Directors.

For further information on Peel Mining Limited please contact:

Ryan Woodhouse

Peel Mining Limited

Company Secretary

Ph: +61 (8) 9382 3955

Peel Mining Limited

ACN 119 343 734

P: (08) 9382 3955

PO Box 849, West Perth WA 6872

E: info@peelmining.com.au

www.peelmining.com.au

Unit 1, 34 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Peel Mining Limited

ABN

42 119 343 734

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Maclaine Tyson

Date of last notice

29th November 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

For personal

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

Power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to the securities and the power to dispose of, or control the exercise of a power to dispose of the securities.

Registered holders of indirect interests

  • Jordan Tyson & Flynn Tyson
  • Tyson Titan Funds
  • Bianca Pope (Spouse)

9th February 2022

Direct -

3,634,046

FPO Shares

Indirect -

4,385,468

FPO Shares

Indirect -

2,000,000

Share Options

Indirect -

2,500,000

Performance Rights

Class

Unlisted share options

Number acquired

Nil

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Lapse of 1,000,000 Share Options (Indirect)

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

-

3,634,046

FPO Shares

Indirect -

4,385,468

FPO Shares

Indirect -

1,000,000

Share Options

Indirect -

2,500,000

Performance Rights

Nature of change

Lapse

of

1,000,000

related party options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

granted to Mr Tyson and expired unexercised

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

on the 7th December 2021

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Peel Mining

Limited

ABN

42 119 343

734

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Simon Hadfield

Date of last notice

23 April 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

For personal

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Direct and Indirect

Power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to the securities and the power to dispose of, or control the exercise of a power to dispose of the securities.

Registered holders of indirect interests

  • Salamar Pty Ltd
  • Salamar Super Fund

9th February 2022

Direct - 1,250,000 FPO Shares

Indirect - 3,422,567 FPO Shares

Options - 1,000,000 Share Options

Unlisted related party share options

Nil

Lapse of 500,000 Share Options (Indirect)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct - 1,250,000 FPO Shares

Indirect - 3,800,490 FPO Shares

Options - 500,000 Share Options

Nature of change

Lapse of 500,000 related party options granted

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

to Mr Hadfield and expired unexercised on the

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

7th December 2021

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peel Mining Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
