Peel Mining : Latest Drilling Highlights Mallee Bull's High-Grade Core

Significantly, MBDD073 is situated on the northern extent of the current resource model for Mallee Bull proper and has returned the best results to date to the north. Visible mineralisation in the adjacent down-dip holes confirm the resource remains open at depth to the north, below the sparsely drilled Mallee Bull North area (approx. 200m north). Table 7 shows all significant resource upgrade drilling intercepts returned to date.

Although mineralisation at Mallee Bull commences at ~60m below surface and has been defined to at least 800m below surface, remaining open along strike and at depth, the bulk of Mallee Bull's contained copper is located from ~350m below surface where resources are predominantly of an Inferred nature. The resource upgrade drilling program, comprising ~27,000m to date, is primarily designed to convert Inferred classified resources to Indicated classification for an economic study. At the time of reporting, 19 drillholes have assays pending (samples in lab).

A review of all Mallee Bull drilling was conducted late last year to determine the amount of drilling required in 2022 to have enough resource confidence to publish reserves and an economic study. Two double shifting multi-purpose drill rigs are now back on site at Mallee Bull, with 2 holes already completed and another 2 ongoing. An update of the mineral resource at Mallee Bull is expected in the March Quarter 2022.

The true width of Mallee Bull intercepts reported is estimated to be approximately 40-60% of the downhole widths.

WIRLONG

The resource upgrade drilling is in line with Peel's strategy to advance each of its deposits to mineable resources, as part of the Company's copper first development strategy.

The 2021 resource estimate for Wirlong (see Table 2) comprises 2.45Mt at 2.4% Cu, 8.7g/t Ag containing approximately 57,900t Cu, 686Koz Ag (using a A$90/t NSR cut-off). Refer to Peel Mining's ASX Announcement dated 29th November 2021 "High Grade Maiden Copper Resource at Wirlong" for further details. There are a number of holes still to be assayed with recent returned assays as per below.

Recently returned assays confirm new mineralised high-grade intercepts; better assays include:

WLDD047 (partial results)

4m @ 2.04% Cu, 3g/t Ag from 526m o 5m @ 6.75% Cu , 11g/t Ag from 544m

The above results were not available in time to be included in the recently released maiden MRE for Wirlong.

Tables 7 & 8 show all significant resource drilling intercepts returned to date.

A review of all Wirlong Central zone drilling was conducted late last year to determine the amount of drilling required in 2022 to have enough resource confidence to publish reserves and an economic study. Drilling will re-commence at the conclusion of the current drilling program at Mallee Bull. An update of the mineral resource at Wirlong is expected by mid-2022.

Drilling at Wirlong was designed to test the upper part of the Wirlong Central zone, where high-grade copper (chalcopyrite) mineralisation is structurally controlled on a NW-SE orientation, locally known as the John Owen Fault. Wirlong Central zone mineralisation is also interpreted to be influenced by the interaction between the John Owen Fault and the regional scale N-S trending Woorara fault, creating a sinistral strike slip fault zone encompassing en echelon vein arrays.

www.peelmining.com.au

Page 3