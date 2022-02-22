Log in
    PEX   AU000000PEX5

PEEL MINING LIMITED

(PEX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 07:01:05 pm
0.23 AUD   +15.00%
05:59pPEEL MINING : $23M Equity Raising For Growth of South Cobar Copper Project
PU
05:59pPEEL MINING : Proposed issue of securities - PEX
PU
02/15PEEL MINING : RIU Explorers Conference 2022 Presentation
PU
Peel Mining : Proposed issue of securities - PEX

02/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

orF personal use only

Entity name

PEEL MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

23/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

PEX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

11,111,111

+Record date

22/2/2022

Offer closing date

16/3/2022

+Issue date

21/3/2022

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Broker Options

4,248,106

confirmed

PEX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

118,188,684

Proposed +issue date

3/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 12

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

PEEL MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

42119343734

1.3

ASX issuer code

PEX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 12

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

For personal use only

4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 12

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ASX +security code and description

PEX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?

use

No

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

PEX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

personal

11,111,111

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

For

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 2,000

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

No

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

The offer may allow eligible holders to subscribe for one of the following parcels: $2,000, $5,000,

$10,000, $15,000, $20,000, $25,000 & $30,000.

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 12

Proposed issue of securities

Offer price details

Has the offer price been determined? Yes

In what currency will the offer be made?

What is the offer price per +security?

only

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.18000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

use

Applications are subject to scale back at the Company's absolute discretion. The Board reserves the

right to close the SPP offer early once at least $2.0 million of subscriptions have been received.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

personal

Yes

P rt 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

23/2/2022

4C.2 +Record date

22/2/2022

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

3/3/2022

4C.4 Offer open date

For

3/3/2022

4C.5 Offer closing date

16/3/2022

4C.7 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +security purchase plan offer

21/3/2022

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peel Mining Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
