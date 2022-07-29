Pegasus Acquisition Europe B : Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. Interim Financial Report H1-2022

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION.

Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V.

Interim Financial Report H1-2022

AMSTERDAM - 28 July 2022 / Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. ("Pegasus Europe"), the special purpose acquisition company focused on opportunities in the European financial services industry, today published its interim financial report for the first half of 2022.

The full report can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Pegasus Europe website via the following link: www.pegasuseurope.com/investor-relations/pace

About Pegasus Europe

Pegasus Europe is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the European financial services sector, founded by Tikehau Capital, Financière Agache and two of Europe's most experienced bankers. Pegasus Europe is targeting businesses in the European financial services industry, with a primary focus on scalable platforms offering strong growth potential that could be accelerated with access to capital and strategic guidance.

Jean Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi are Operating Partners and Sponsors, combining their unparalleled operational and deal making financial sector experience, as well as long-term managerial, risk and governance expertise.

Pegasus Europe draws upon the deep resources of Tikehau Capital and Financière Agache, who both bring extensive investment, due diligence, operational, regulatory and capital raising experience to support our business combination partner and help it to achieve long-term success as a public company.