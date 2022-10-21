Pegasus Acquisition Europe B : and CEAS sign Memorandum of Understanding

PEGASUS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Council of European Aerospace Societies (CEAS), to serve for the development of a mutually beneficial scientific, technological, and organizational cooperation in aerospace activities, promotion of developments in aerospace and popularizing the achievements and research in all areas of aerospace.
Disclaimer
Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe BV published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:19:15 UTC.