  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACEU   NL00150009E8

PEGASUS ACQUISITION COMPANY EUROPE B.V.

(PACEU)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:26 2022-10-21 am EDT
9.600 EUR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
Summary

Pegasus Acquisition Europe B : and CEAS sign Memorandum of Understanding

10/21/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
PEGASUS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Council of European Aerospace Societies (CEAS), to serve for the development of a mutually beneficial scientific, technological, and organizational cooperation in aerospace activities, promotion of developments in aerospace and popularizing the achievements and research in all areas of aerospace.

Disclaimer

Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe BV published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:19:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEGASUS ACQUISITION COMPANY EUROPE B.V.
05:20pPegasus Acquisition Europe B : and CEAS sign Memorandum of Understanding
PU
07/29Pegasus Acquisition Europe B : Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. Interim Financial R..
PU
07/28Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
07/28PEGASUS ACQUISITION COMPANY EUROPE B.V. : Half-year..
CO
2021Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V. lists on Euronext Amsterdam
AQ
2021Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. has completed an IPO in the amount of 500 mill..
CI
2021Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. has filed an IPO in the amount of 500 million.
CI
More news
Managers and Directors
Mike Assouline Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Ealet Chairman
Isabel Fernandez Independent Director
Wassim Eric Sacre Independent Director
Jean-Pierre Mustier Non-Independent Director & Operating Partner