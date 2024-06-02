Pegasus Co Ltd, formerly Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg Co Ltd, is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial sewing machines and automotive components. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Industrial Sewing Machine segment mainly manufactures and sells chain-stitching machines used for sewing knitted and other apparel. The Automotive segment manufactures and sells automotive parts, including automotive safety belt retractor parts and light emitting diode (LED) headlight parts.