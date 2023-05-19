Pegasus : (Correction / Correction of Numerical Data)Notice of Partial Correction of “Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 ”

May 19, 2023

To whom it may concern

Company name: PEGASUS CO., LTD.

Representative: Shigemi Mima, Representative Director (Securities Code 6262, Prime Market of theTokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Takashi Kaneko, Senior Executive Officer (Telephone: +81-6-6451-1351)

(Correction / Correction of Numerical Data) Notice of Partial Correction of

"Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]"

PEGASUS. CO., LTD. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that there were matters that should have been partially corrected in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]" published on May 12, 2023. Please note that the corrected portions are underlined.

1. Reason for corrections

The Company has made partial corrections in the content of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year

Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]" since there were some errors identified after its disclosure.

2. Details of correction

Summary - 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

【Before correction】

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen March 31, 2023 39,880 29,199 71.0 1,140.65 March 31, 2022 35,133 25,366 70.0 991.49 (Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥ 28,300 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥ 24,599 million

【After correction】

(2) Consolidated Financial Position