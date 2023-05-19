Pegasus : (Correction / Correction of Numerical Data)Notice of Partial Correction of “Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 ”
May 19, 2023
To whom it may concern
Company name: PEGASUS CO., LTD.
Representative: Shigemi Mima, Representative Director (Securities Code 6262, Prime Market of theTokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries: Takashi Kaneko, Senior Executive Officer (Telephone: +81-6-6451-1351)
(Correction / Correction of Numerical Data) Notice of Partial Correction of
"Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]"
PEGASUS. CO., LTD. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that there were matters that should have been partially corrected in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]" published on May 12, 2023. Please note that the corrected portions are underlined.
1. Reason for corrections
The Company has made partial corrections in the content of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year
Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]" since there were some errors identified after its disclosure.
2. Details of correction
Summary - 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
【Before correction 】
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
39,880
29,199
71.0
1,140.65
March 31, 2022
35,133
25,366
70.0
991.49
(Reference) Equity: As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
28,300 million
As of
March 31, 2022:
¥
24,599 million
【After correction 】
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
39,507
29,199
71.6
1,140.65
March 31, 2022
35,133
25,366
70.0
991.49
(Reference) Equity: As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
28,300 million
As of
March 31, 2022:
¥
24,599 million
Consolidated Financial Statements - Consolidated Balance Sheets
【Before correction 】
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
9,773,167
9,530,205
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
5,676,044
6,141,082
Merchandise and finished goods
4,675,908
7,024,645
Work in process
1,063,678
1,105,842
Raw materials and supplies
3,787,567
4,019,530
Accounts receivable - other
92,441
76,740
Other
439,031
602,113
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(35,551)
(127,704)
Total current assets
25,472,287
28,372,456
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
8,413,916
8,690,448
Accumulated depreciation
(3,371,336)
(3,644,768)
Buildings and structures, net
5,042,579
5,045,679
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
7,719,089
8,599,618
Accumulated depreciation
(5,280,883)
(5,859,191)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
2,438,206
2,740,427
Tools, furniture and fixtures
937,278
1,015,390
Accumulated depreciation
(777,195)
(858,234)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
160,082
157,155
Land
118,720
129,768
Leased assets
177,008
130,314
Accumulated depreciation
(80,892)
(55,914)
Leased assets, net
96,116
74,399
Right of use asset
753,744
2,300,706
Accumulated depreciation for right of use
(217,275)
(641,751)
asset
Right of use asset-net
536,469
1,658,955
Construction in progress
120,514
603,273
Total property, plant and equipment
8,512,689
10,409,659
Intangible assets
535,822
44,057
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
144,630
147,167
Retirement benefit asset
163,732
131,844
Deferred tax assets
188,265
611,788
Other
116,074
163,232
Total investments and other assets
612,702
1,054,033
Total non-current assets
9,661,215
11,507,750
Total assets
35,133,503
39,880,206
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
2,396,454
2,831,554
Short-term borrowings
2,620,705
3,018,940
Current portion of long-term borrowings
375,236
407,636
Lease liabilities
131,117
169,776
Income taxes payable
206,741
498,384
Provision for bonuses
163,041
121,878
Other
807,213
815,721
Total current liabilities
6,700,511
7,863,891
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,556,909
1,171,533
Lease liabilities
534,427
510,993
Long-term guarantee deposits
117,000
114,000
Retirement benefit liability
509,426
521,722
Deferred tax liabilities
230,163
372,232
Other
118,101
125,848
Total non-current liabilities
3,066,028
2,816,330
Total liabilities
9,766,540
10,680,221
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,255,553
2,255,553
Capital surplus
2,988,857
2,988,857
Retained earnings
16,928,634
18,528,628
Treasury shares
(5,365)
(5,365)
Total shareholders' equity
22,167,680
23,767,674
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
12,455
14,074
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,353,722
4,482,371
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
65,715
36,001
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,431,893
4,532,447
Non-controlling interests
767,388
899,863
Total net assets
25,366,962
29,199,985
Total liabilities and net assets
35,133,503
39,880,206
【After correction 】
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
9,773,167
9,530,205
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
5,676,044
6,141,082
Merchandise and finished goods
4,675,908
7,024,645
Work in process
1,063,678
1,105,842
Raw materials and supplies
3,787,567
4,019,530
Accounts receivable - other
92,441
76,740
Other
439,031
602,113
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(35,551)
(127,704)
Total current assets
25,472,287
28,372,456
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
8,413,916
8,690,448
Accumulated depreciation
(3,371,336)
(3,644,768)
Buildings and structures, net
5,042,579
5,045,679
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
7,719,089
8,599,618
Accumulated depreciation
(5,280,883)
(5,859,191)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
2,438,206
2,740,427
Tools, furniture and fixtures
937,278
1,015,390
Accumulated depreciation
(777,195)
(858,234)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
160,082
157,155
Land
118,720
129,768
Leased assets
177,008
130,314
Accumulated depreciation
(80,892)
(55,914)
Leased assets, net
96,116
74,399
Right of use asset
753,744
2,300,706
Accumulated depreciation for right of use
(217,275)
(641,751)
asset
Right of use asset-net
536,469
1,658,955
Construction in progress
120,514
603,273
Total property, plant and equipment
8,512,689
10,409,659
Intangible assets
535,822
44,057
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
144,630
147,167
Retirement benefit asset
163,732
131,844
Deferred tax assets
188,265
239,556
Other
116,074
163,232
Total investments and other assets
612,702
681,801
Total non-current assets
9,661,215
11,135,518
Total assets
35,133,503
39,507,974
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
2,396,454
2,831,554
Short-term borrowings
2,620,705
3,018,940
Current portion of long-term borrowings
375,236
407,636
Lease liabilities
131,117
169,776
Income taxes payable
206,741
498,384
Provision for bonuses
163,041
121,878
Other
807,213
815,721
Total current liabilities
6,700,511
7,863,891
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,556,909
1,171,533
Lease liabilities
534,427
510,993
Long-term guarantee deposits
117,000
114,000
Retirement benefit liability
509,426
521,722
Deferred tax liabilities
230,163
-
Other
118,101
125,848
Total non-current liabilities
3,066,028
2,444,097
Total liabilities
9,766,540
10,307,989
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,255,553
2,255,553
Capital surplus
2,988,857
2,988,857
Retained earnings
16,928,634
18,528,628
Treasury shares
(5,365)
(5,365)
Total shareholders' equity
22,167,680
23,767,674
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
12,455
14,074
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,353,722
4,482,371
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
65,715
36,001
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,431,893
4,532,447
Non-controlling interests
767,388
899,863
Total net assets
25,366,962
29,199,985
Total liabilities and net assets
35,133,503
39,507,974
