    6262   JP3836300008

PEGASUS CO., LTD.

(6262)
Pegasus : (Correction / Correction of Numerical Data)Notice of Partial Correction of “Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 ”

05/19/2023 | 02:10am EDT
May 19, 2023

To whom it may concern

Company name: PEGASUS CO., LTD.

Representative: Shigemi Mima, Representative Director (Securities Code 6262, Prime Market of theTokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Takashi Kaneko, Senior Executive Officer (Telephone: +81-6-6451-1351)

(Correction / Correction of Numerical Data) Notice of Partial Correction of

"Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]"

PEGASUS. CO., LTD. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that there were matters that should have been partially corrected in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]" published on May 12, 2023. Please note that the corrected portions are underlined.

1. Reason for corrections

The Company has made partial corrections in the content of the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Year

Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]" since there were some errors identified after its disclosure.

2. Details of correction

Summary - 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Before correction

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

39,880

29,199

71.0

1,140.65

March 31, 2022

35,133

25,366

70.0

991.49

(Reference) Equity: As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

28,300 million

As of

March 31, 2022:

¥

24,599 million

After correction

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

39,507

29,199

71.6

1,140.65

March 31, 2022

35,133

25,366

70.0

991.49

(Reference) Equity: As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

28,300 million

As of

March 31, 2022:

¥

24,599 million

Consolidated Financial Statements - Consolidated Balance Sheets

Before correction

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

9,773,167

9,530,205

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

5,676,044

6,141,082

Merchandise and finished goods

4,675,908

7,024,645

Work in process

1,063,678

1,105,842

Raw materials and supplies

3,787,567

4,019,530

Accounts receivable - other

92,441

76,740

Other

439,031

602,113

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(35,551)

(127,704)

Total current assets

25,472,287

28,372,456

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

8,413,916

8,690,448

Accumulated depreciation

(3,371,336)

(3,644,768)

Buildings and structures, net

5,042,579

5,045,679

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

7,719,089

8,599,618

Accumulated depreciation

(5,280,883)

(5,859,191)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,438,206

2,740,427

Tools, furniture and fixtures

937,278

1,015,390

Accumulated depreciation

(777,195)

(858,234)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

160,082

157,155

Land

118,720

129,768

Leased assets

177,008

130,314

Accumulated depreciation

(80,892)

(55,914)

Leased assets, net

96,116

74,399

Right of use asset

753,744

2,300,706

Accumulated depreciation for right of use

(217,275)

(641,751)

asset

Right of use asset-net

536,469

1,658,955

Construction in progress

120,514

603,273

Total property, plant and equipment

8,512,689

10,409,659

Intangible assets

535,822

44,057

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

144,630

147,167

Retirement benefit asset

163,732

131,844

Deferred tax assets

188,265

611,788

Other

116,074

163,232

Total investments and other assets

612,702

1,054,033

Total non-current assets

9,661,215

11,507,750

Total assets

35,133,503

39,880,206

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

2,396,454

2,831,554

Short-term borrowings

2,620,705

3,018,940

Current portion of long-term borrowings

375,236

407,636

Lease liabilities

131,117

169,776

Income taxes payable

206,741

498,384

Provision for bonuses

163,041

121,878

Other

807,213

815,721

Total current liabilities

6,700,511

7,863,891

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,556,909

1,171,533

Lease liabilities

534,427

510,993

Long-term guarantee deposits

117,000

114,000

Retirement benefit liability

509,426

521,722

Deferred tax liabilities

230,163

372,232

Other

118,101

125,848

Total non-current liabilities

3,066,028

2,816,330

Total liabilities

9,766,540

10,680,221

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,255,553

2,255,553

Capital surplus

2,988,857

2,988,857

Retained earnings

16,928,634

18,528,628

Treasury shares

(5,365)

(5,365)

Total shareholders' equity

22,167,680

23,767,674

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

12,455

14,074

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,353,722

4,482,371

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

65,715

36,001

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,431,893

4,532,447

Non-controlling interests

767,388

899,863

Total net assets

25,366,962

29,199,985

Total liabilities and net assets

35,133,503

39,880,206

After correction

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

9,773,167

9,530,205

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

5,676,044

6,141,082

Merchandise and finished goods

4,675,908

7,024,645

Work in process

1,063,678

1,105,842

Raw materials and supplies

3,787,567

4,019,530

Accounts receivable - other

92,441

76,740

Other

439,031

602,113

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(35,551)

(127,704)

Total current assets

25,472,287

28,372,456

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

8,413,916

8,690,448

Accumulated depreciation

(3,371,336)

(3,644,768)

Buildings and structures, net

5,042,579

5,045,679

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

7,719,089

8,599,618

Accumulated depreciation

(5,280,883)

(5,859,191)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,438,206

2,740,427

Tools, furniture and fixtures

937,278

1,015,390

Accumulated depreciation

(777,195)

(858,234)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

160,082

157,155

Land

118,720

129,768

Leased assets

177,008

130,314

Accumulated depreciation

(80,892)

(55,914)

Leased assets, net

96,116

74,399

Right of use asset

753,744

2,300,706

Accumulated depreciation for right of use

(217,275)

(641,751)

asset

Right of use asset-net

536,469

1,658,955

Construction in progress

120,514

603,273

Total property, plant and equipment

8,512,689

10,409,659

Intangible assets

535,822

44,057

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

144,630

147,167

Retirement benefit asset

163,732

131,844

Deferred tax assets

188,265

239,556

Other

116,074

163,232

Total investments and other assets

612,702

681,801

Total non-current assets

9,661,215

11,135,518

Total assets

35,133,503

39,507,974

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

2,396,454

2,831,554

Short-term borrowings

2,620,705

3,018,940

Current portion of long-term borrowings

375,236

407,636

Lease liabilities

131,117

169,776

Income taxes payable

206,741

498,384

Provision for bonuses

163,041

121,878

Other

807,213

815,721

Total current liabilities

6,700,511

7,863,891

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,556,909

1,171,533

Lease liabilities

534,427

510,993

Long-term guarantee deposits

117,000

114,000

Retirement benefit liability

509,426

521,722

Deferred tax liabilities

230,163

-

Other

118,101

125,848

Total non-current liabilities

3,066,028

2,444,097

Total liabilities

9,766,540

10,307,989

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,255,553

2,255,553

Capital surplus

2,988,857

2,988,857

Retained earnings

16,928,634

18,528,628

Treasury shares

(5,365)

(5,365)

Total shareholders' equity

22,167,680

23,767,674

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

12,455

14,074

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,353,722

4,482,371

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

65,715

36,001

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,431,893

4,532,447

Non-controlling interests

767,388

899,863

Total net assets

25,366,962

29,199,985

Total liabilities and net assets

35,133,503

39,507,974

Disclaimer

Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 06:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
