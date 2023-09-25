Tintra PLC - Builder of banking and infrastructure technology systems - Signs agreement with Pegasus Capital Advisors to provide the planning and technology for the core digital banking system of the Barbados Blue Green Bank. Explains that the Barbados BGB is a collaborative project with the government of Barbados, the Green Climate Fund and Pegasus, designed to facilitate innovative financing in Barbados.

Tintra Chief Executive Officer Richard Shearer says: "I am thrilled that Tintra's unique way of approaching the issues faced in the global south is being recognised by such distinguished players. The opportunity has the potential to create a much larger conduit through which to create the impact that is truly needed at pace."

He adds: "The clock continues to tick for essential action that is needed to address climate related challenges and in turn to drive true financial inclusion and empower those affected through a bottom up rather than just top-down approach."

Current stock price: 67.50 pence

12-month change: down 99%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.